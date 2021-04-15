The Supreme Court Could Get Dragged Into the Cancel Culture Wars

Either way, all of this is at odds with the traditional approach to free speech in American courts, where the typical solution to “bad” speech is to counter it with more “good” speech. Even though Wilson strongly disagreed with the board’s criticism, he was free to counter it by using his platform and resources to persuade voters that he had been wronged. After all, his history of political activism indicates that he isn’t shy about making his views known to the electorate. And Texas law does not allow the board to remove or disqualify its elected members, so the worst they could have done is censure or reprimand him again.

Wilson’s perspective on free speech is not as rare as it should be. Conflating criticism with censorship is already common in American politics. That misunderstanding lies at the heart of more than a few debates over “cancel culture.” (Thankfully, Wilson’s brief does not use the term.) But being criticized is not a “punishment” or a violation of one’s free speech rights. It is free speech. The First Amendment protects Americans’ rights to criticize each other for anything and everything. In extreme circumstances, a person could pursue libel claims against someone who egregiously and maliciously lied about them. But Wilson did not do that. He instead sued the board for inflicting emotional harm and sought $10,000 in damages for his “mental distress.”

During his second impeachment trial earlier this year, former President Donald Trump made the audacious claim that Congress couldn’t impeach him for inciting rioters to attack the Capitol on January 6 because his actions were protected by the First Amendment. You don’t need to be a constitutional law scholar to conclude that trying to get another branch of government injured or killed doesn’t count as free speech. But Trump wasn’t really trying to make a sophisticated analysis of Brandenburg v. Ohio or other landmark precedents. He was trying to leverage Americans’ respect for the First Amendment to immunize himself from consequences of his obvious actions.

If Wilson had lost in the lower courts, the Supreme Court could easily ignore this dispute. But since he prevailed at the Fifth Circuit, the panel’s bizarre approach to free speech will remain intact as a precedent unless the justices intervene. The justices are more likely to take up a case when the federal appeals courts are divided on how to interpret the Constitution. If they do so here, they’ll have an opportunity to make clear what should already be obvious: Being criticized doesn’t violate the First Amendment.