The Supreme Court Could Get Dragged Into the Cancel Culture Wars

The dispute springs from a decade-long feud between David Wilson and the Board of Trustees of the Houston Community College System, or HCC, on which he served for five years, from 2013 to 2018. Wilson has been a controversial figure in local politics. He rose to prominence in Houston through his anti-gay activism against elected officials. In one instance, he organized robocalls that urged voters to reject a justice of the peace candidate because he was gay. In another, he distributed flyers that denounced then-Mayor Annise Parker because her sexual orientation would supposedly lead to human extinction. “Just because Annise Parker is a lesbian doesn’t make her qualified to be mayor of Houston,” one flyer reportedly read.

In 2013, Wilson, a conservative Republican, won election to the board of trustees in a largely Black and Democratic district. That led his critics to claim that Wilson, who is white, had misled Houston voters into thinking he is Black. Some of his campaign materials prominently featured photos of Black families and said Wilson would stand up for “our children.” The flyers also touted that he was endorsed by his cousin Ron Wilson. That was the name of a prominent Black state lawmaker at the time; it was also, coincidentally, the name of David Wilson’s actual cousin, who didn’t hold political office.

His relationship with the other trustees was combative from the start. “Wilson’s tenure was marked by immediate and constant turmoil,” the board said in its petition for the Supreme Court. “In a span of three years, he filed multiple lawsuits against the HCC, helped others to file additional lawsuits, was accused of leaking confidential information, publicly denigrated the HCC’s antidiscrimination policy, and sparked media attention for a laundry list of other controversies.” By 2017, he had even hired private investigators to probe the other members and the colleges. The HCC’s accrediting organization warned the colleges that they could face sanctions if his efforts managed to seriously disrupt the board’s governance.