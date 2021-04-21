The Weird, Extremely German Origins of the Wirecard Scandal

During this transfer, German politics retained an old paranoid thinking about the economy. Just as German nationalism after World War I had its “stab in the back” myth to explain how the German army had lost the Great War, so postwar Germans tend to see secret plots to stymie their obviously superior economic power whenever their companies are found to have violated international norms. Nachtwey, who briefly worked with Volkswagen in the wake of the company’s notorious emissions scandals, says that even as managers were going to jail and the lawsuits piled up, higher-ups “talked privately about how all of this was just an element to weaken V.W. in the U.S., because we’re too strong.”

It is really quite striking: a country that, for historical reasons, diligently declines to treat itself as a victim in its political discourse always seems ready to do exactly that when it comes to the economy.



An over-identification with something so nebulous as “the economy” can easily become a trap. It sustains you in good times, but what happens when what you identify with is found to be a fraud? If the pride certain segments of Germany take in individual companies or sectors of the economy is maybe more extreme than it would be in other countries, the same is true for the feelings of shame and humiliation when companies fall behind their competition or, worst of all, go bust. This is already happening with Wirecard. As Götz Richter wrote in Der Spiegel, “We [Germans] have to be aware of the fact that this systemic failure puts us in the pillory as a nation—and rightfully so.” When scandal happens, the country seems less interested in figuring out who exactly did what than in letting the old reflexes of collective guilt kick in.