Is Merrick Garland Really the Right Man for the Job?

The department will also have a unique role in providing (or not providing) accountability for the Trump era, but there were no questions for Garland on this front at the hearing. It was inconceivable that Garland would speak with great specificity about the prospect of opening a federal criminal investigation into the conduct of Trump—one that would be justified in several different areas—but it would have been useful to hear how Garland might approach this question even as a matter of broad principles. There are real questions, for instance, about how to weigh the significance of ongoing local investigations into areas where the federal government has overlapping jurisdiction, the relevance of Trump’s constitutional powers in cases concerning his actions while in office, the results of the impeachments concerning conduct where Trump has meaningful criminal exposure, and other countries’ experiences—which have been largely positive—with conducting orderly criminal investigations of their chief executives.

Some people read far too much into Garland’s statement that the department’s investigation into the Capitol siege would include people “upstream” of the rioters—such as “funders, organizers, ringleaders or aiders and abettors who were not present”—and that the department would “pursue these leads wherever they take us.” These statements tracked standard language that prosecutors use in all complex investigations, and they tell us little about whether Garland believes the department has the resources, competence, and political capital to pursue an investigation into Trump and others at the White House who may bear responsibility for the events of that day—to say nothing of Trump’s extra-legal campaign to pressure state officials to falsely change vote tallies in his favor in order to steal the election.

An investigation will not naturally and incrementally lead to Trump or his inner circle by itself. At some point a concerted decision would need to be made by Garland to push back on this country’s de facto presumption of legal immunity for our political leaders—to start gathering documents and interviewing current and former senior government officials and White House aides. For an investigation like that, time is of the essence. Inertia generally favors the wrongdoers.

When it comes to the enforcement priorities of Garland’s DOJ, some things seem clear. We can expect a formal policy on communications between department officials and the White House in order to minimize the risk of interference in ongoing investigations and prosecutions. We are also likely to see efforts to reduce racial inequities in the criminal justice system, to reform local policing practices, and to expand access to the ballot—all worthy undertakings.