Is Merrick Garland Really the Right Man for the Job?

More importantly, we still do not know Garland’s views—in the particulars—about the propriety of the department’s interventions in the cases of Michael Flynn, Roger Stone, or E. Jean Carroll. It seems safe to assume that he would disapprove, but the cases raise questions of prosecutorial discretion and executive authority that transcend the specifics of each proceeding, and without a concerted course correction within the department, the precedents can easily be abused in a future administration. Nor did we find out whether Garland will direct much-needed internal inquiries into exactly how those interventions came about—or the suggestion by the presiding judge in the Flynn prosecution that the political appointees and career prosecutors who were involved had lied to the court about the department’s motives.

The department will also have a unique role in providing (or not providing) accountability for the Trump era, but there were no questions for Garland on this front at the hearing. It was inconceivable that Garland would speak with great specificity about the prospect of opening a federal criminal investigation into the conduct of Trump—one that would be justified in several different areas—but it would have been useful to hear how Garland might approach this question even as a matter of broad principles. There are real questions, for instance, about how to weigh the significance of ongoing local investigations into areas where the federal government has overlapping jurisdiction, the relevance of Trump’s constitutional powers in cases concerning his actions while in office, the results of the impeachments concerning conduct where Trump has meaningful criminal exposure, and other countries’ experiences—which have been largely positive—with conducting orderly criminal investigations of their chief executives.

Some people read far too much into Garland’s statement that the department’s investigation into the Capitol siege would include people “upstream” of the rioters—such as “funders, organizers, ringleaders, or aiders and abettors who were not present”—and that the department would “pursue these leads wherever they take us.” These statements tracked standard language that prosecutors use in all complex investigations, and they tell us little about whether Garland believes the department has the resources, competence, and political capital to pursue an investigation into Trump and others at the White House who may bear responsibility for the events of that day—to say nothing of Trump’s extra-legal campaign to pressure state officials to falsely change vote tallies in his favor in order to steal the election.