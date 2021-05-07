Biden’s Conservation Plan Is a Historic Moment for America’s Indigenous People

As the Supreme Court held last summer in its landmark McGirt ruling, Indian Country—the broad term used to cover the collective of tribal nations—is not a concrete entity. Rather, the borders of tribal nations, repeatedly hemmed in by duplicitous colonizing powers, now have the ability to grow, depending on the limited cooperation of American courts and governments. The number of tribal nations also has the ability to grow, by way of the Interior Department’s federal recognition process. In the last three years, tribes in Virginia and Montana have had their sovereign status recognized by either Congress or the Interior. (Plenty of others, like the Chinook and Lumbee, have been forced for years to wait while an endless stream of politicians make the same empty promise.)

The Trump administration often chose to block such growth in favor of groveling to extractive industry. Though Trump approved the federal recognition of the Virginia tribes and the Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians, his Interior took just 75,000 acres of land into trust for tribal nations, compared to the 570,000-acre mark set by the Obama administration, according to Indian Country Today. The Biden administration is now opting to make the fee-to-trust path—the process by which private lands held by tribes or tribal citizens are taken into trust by the U.S., allowing tribal governments to exercise their jurisdictional authority on those lands—clearer. In late April, Haaland issued a department-wide order instructing regional directors in the Bureau of Indian Affairs to begin reviewing trust applications. The update was an attempt to expedite a process that previously could take years, as trust applications were previously funneled through the Interior’s brass instead.

It is impossible to separate these kinds of moves from the Biden conservation plan, because they are the plan. Indigenous land and water stewardship stands out as one of the most direct pathways to preserving and encouraging biological diversity. From butterflies to wolves to rivers, tribal nations have consistently created management plans and legal frameworks that provide a path that goes beyond the hands-off conservationism of the past and charts a course for sustainable cohabitation.