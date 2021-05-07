Biden’s Conservation Plan Is a Historic Moment for America’s Indigenous People

Last week, on 60 Minutes+, journalist Wesley Lowery visited Manhattan Beach, California, to cover a century-old story about a Black family trying to reclaim beachfront property that had been stolen from their ancestors by white people and the Los Angeles city government. A white resident interviewed by Lowery cautioned against any retributive action by asking a series of—in his mind—entirely hypothetical questions. “How are we going to address that as a country?” the man asked. “And can you keep going and going, right? Are we going to give everyone that lost their land through some unjust means—is that going to happen? Are we going to go all the way back to Native Americans and Indigenous people? Where does that stop?”

For decades, these final two questions have served as the ultimate retort for Americans who refuse to look backward for progress. They have similarly bedeviled every administration since Richard Nixon, the first modern president to acknowledge that tribal nations were sovereign entities that not only deserve the same respect allotted to foreign governments but are entitled to some of the land that was stolen from them, too. Today, the questions posed by that Manhattan Beach man are not nearly as hypothetical as he and many others believe. To the contrary, the land back movement—which seeks to return land to Indigenous people—might just find its way into federal policy, one plan at a time.

On Thursday, the Biden administration released a plan that calls for conserving 30 percent of the land and water under U.S. and tribal jurisdiction by 2030. The 24-page document recognizes the need for bottom-up resource management, makes both the economic and environmental cases for better stewardship of the earth, and underscores the need to uphold strong private property rights (an attempt, perhaps, to neutralize criticism from far-right politicians like Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, who called the plan a “radical … land grab” before she’d even seen the details). But what makes Biden’s plan truly remarkable—at least in theory—is how thoroughly it highlights why tribal sovereignty is not just a treaty-held right for federal agencies to acknowledge but a crucial part of preserving the planet.