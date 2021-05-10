Joe Biden Can’t Duck the Jerusalem Crisis

To the Biden administration and much of the Western media, these attacks, perhaps because they feature the occasional thrown shoe or stone, can be described as “clashes” between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police, as if these were equal forces with equal capacities for destruction. But this is, as it’s long been, an asymmetric conflict, driven by the daily indignity and injustice of Israel’s occupation of the West Bank and its siege of Gaza. Now, as the Israeli government prepares to evict several hundred Palestinian residents from the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, Palestinian activists and their supporters are crying out for justice. In response, the Biden administration is playing it safe, which means quietly adhering to the same deadly status quo. The most substantial statement so far has come on behalf of national security adviser Jake Sullivan, who, in a both-sides gesture, asked Israeli and Palestinian officials to “ensure calm, deescalate tensions, and denounce violence.” The statement concluded, as these messages tend to, with a pledge of support for Israeli security, without mentioning Palestinian rights or security.

In recent years, this modest but biased approach may have been considered acceptable because Palestinian life was treated as cheap, with a typical example of this dynamic found in an Israeli soldier being sentenced to community service—for three months—for killing a Palestinian. The Trump administration made no secret of its overweening loyalty to Israel and its contempt for the Palestinian cause, and it suffered little political blowback for it, even managing to broker official relations between Israel and several Arab governments under the baksheesh-fueled auspices of the Abraham Accords. But Trump also benefited from a period of relative stability in Israel and Palestine. Biden, who pledged to renew his country’s diplomatic commitments, has not been so lucky: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has declared that the U.S. and other countries should stay out of the crisis, seems content to ratchet up the tension by further cracking down on the rights of Palestinians to move freely, attend mosque, and live in homes that Jewish settlers wish to claim.

With political instability increasing—opposition leader Yair Lapid is attempting to negotiate a governing coalition to avoid a fifth election in less than two years—the Israeli government shows little sign of letting up its renewed restrictions on Palestinian freedoms, which have been spurred in part by raucous protests over forced evictions of Palestinian residents of east Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood. Netanyahu faces not only a loss of power but also a trial for corruption charges, giving him no incentive to relent, despite widespread criticism. (He’s indicated that his government will continue building in occupied areas.)