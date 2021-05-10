Joe Biden Can’t Duck the Jerusalem Crisis

Israeli security forces spent the weekend beating and arresting Palestinian worshipers at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque, the third holiest site in Islam. Coming late in the holy month of Ramadan, these attacks—featuring batons, tear gas, stun grenades, and other weapons, and which followed the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old Palestinian boy in the West Bank by Israeli forces—have been widely broadcast on social media. Videos show terrified barefoot worshipers rushing toward exits and children being pushed around by well-armored police. Hundreds of Palestinians have been hospitalized.

Nothing here is going to improve without outside diplomatic intervention, and that responsibility can only fall to the one country with the potential to seriously influence Israeli decision-making: the United States. But to do that, the Biden administration would have to risk antagonizing its most prickly, and politically influential, ally and upsetting the domestic bipartisan, pro-Israel consensus. So far, the president seems content to sit back quietly and let senior officials issue tepid pleas for order. It won’t work, and the consequences of such failure are grave.

To the Biden administration and much of the western media, these attacks, perhaps because they feature the occasional thrown shoe or stone, can be described as “clashes” between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police, as if these were equal forces with equal capacities for destruction. But this is, as it’s long been, an asymmetric conflict, driven by the daily indignity and injustice of Israel’s occupation of the West Bank and its siege of Gaza. Now, as the Israeli government prepares to evict several hundred Palestinian residents from the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, Palestinian activists and their supporters are crying out for justice. In response, the Biden administration is playing it safe, which means quietly adhering to the same deadly status quo. The most substantial statement so far has come on behalf of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, who, in a both-sides gesture, asked Israeli and Palestinian officials to “ensure calm, deescalate tensions, and denounce violence.” The statement concluded, as these messages tend to, with a pledge of support for Israeli security, without mentioning Palestinian rights or security.