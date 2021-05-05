The Media Still Doesn’t Know How to Cover the Big Lie

It was a clever retort—an homage to Ronald Reagan’s famous “I am paying for this microphone, Mr. Green!”—that undermined Hawley’s oft-repeated claim that he has been deplatformed as a victim of cancel culture. But it also pointed to a larger issue: Hawley played a role in cheerleading that coup, and yet the Post was hosting him anyway.



Four months after the Capitol riot, it’s clear that many in the press still don’t know how to cover those who supported Donald Trump’s “Big Lie” about election fraud. And while news organizations dither, the Big Lie continues to spread. January 6 may be a distant memory for many at this point, but lies about a “stolen election” are the bond holding the Republican Party together.



Zakrzewski’s interview with Hawley showed the deficiencies of one media approach. Facing criticism for hosting the senator, Zakrzewski, a tech reporter, devoted the first half of her interview to the senator’s role in the insurrection, in which he led the effort to decertify Joe Biden’s legitimate victory and pumped his fist in support of the mob shortly before it stormed the Capitol. But Hawley hemmed and hawed in predictable ways—citing “election integrity,” unrelated comparisons to Black Lives Matter protests, and bogus constitutional arguments as justification for an attempted coup. To her credit, Zakrzewski did try to push back, but Hawley deflected those efforts, and the result was muddled. After 15 minutes, Zakrzewski moved on to the book, as if nothing had happened.