The Media Still Doesn’t Know How to Cover the Big Lie

As my colleague Matt Ford wrote on Tuesday, “the GOP’s vision for American life is that Democrats stole the 2020 election from Donald Trump. The party’s central idea for national governance is that Donald Trump should be in charge of it. And its policy agenda is, well, doing things that could make it easier for Trump to win in 2024.”



This is the message the party will deliver in the 2022 midterms. It’s incredible that the mainstream press still isn’t prepared to handle it, especially given its dismal failure to adequately address the aftermath of the January 6 riot. Historically, the press has covered these pushes to take back Congress as a grand narrative. In 2006, Democrats retook the House based on frustration with the Iraq War. In 2010, the GOP won it by capitalizing on anger about spending and health care. In 2018, the Democrats turned disgust with Donald Trump’s corruption into a “blue wave.” But for the GOP in 2021, there is no reality-based issue. The only thing that Republicans care about is the idea that Democrats stole the White House from Donald Trump.



Covering this adequately will require dexterity that many in the press rarely show. There is no point inviting a Republican on to a program to lie about the election, even if the interviewer pushes back. This approach simply hasn’t worked—as Hawley’s interview with the Post showed, Republicans know they can rope-a-dope their interlocutor, who will eventually have to move on to something else. At the same time, not enough attention is being paid to the centrality of the Big Lie in Republican politics at the moment. With the exception of the furious attempts to supplant Cheney, the story remains something of a sideshow. Unfortunately, it’s the main event.

