Angelina Jolie’s Those Who Wish Me Dead Is a Different Kind of Disaster Movie

There’s a scene in Those Who Wish Me Dead where Allison Sawyer, a heavily pregnant side character played by Medina Senghore, blasts a bad guy in the face with a lit aerosol can before riding away through the forest on a white horse. The mere fact of a Black outdoorswoman getting such cool action in a natural disaster movie, a genre that frequently treats white characters as the only ones worth saving, is refreshing in itself. But Those Who Wish Me Dead, which stars Angelina Jolie as a smokejumper—those firefighters who parachute in to fight wildland blazes—is surprising in a number of ways.



It could have been the blockbuster we’ve thirsted for since the pandemic began, forcing all the best-looking thrillers, like Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, A Quiet Place Part II, or the new James Bond movie, No Time to Die, to push their releases back. It could have been a fun, maximalist danger movie with nary a superhero in sight. Jolie has been out of the game for a little while—she has cited a “change in her family situation,” probably meaning her divorce from Brad Pitt, for her return to the screen—but she has built such a strong body of work as a glamorous action star that one expects more of the same.

But Those Who Wish Me Dead is about a very big fire and quite a small story. As Hannah, a firefighter assigned to a lookout tower in Montana after failing her psychiatric evaluation, Jolie doesn’t so much as touch a gun. Instead of the sexy violence she brought to films like Salt and Wanted, where she spent most of her time smizing down the barrel of a gun and exuding moral ambiguity, she’s flinty and melancholic here. When Hannah comes across a bloodied and crying boy named Connor in the forest, who is running from two very committed assassins, she feels a professional duty to protect him but struggles emotionally to pull it off.