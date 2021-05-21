Angelina Jolie’s Those Who Wish Me Dead Is a Different Kind of Disaster Movie

As a result, it seems, few directors will even try to play with fire. Andrei Tarkovsky was fascinated by flame, but his fire sequences are mostly limited to individual candles—though a whole shack burns down spectacularly in Mirror (1975). Only a year earlier, The Towering Inferno established its permanent place in the (small) pantheon of blockbuster movies about firefighters. At over two hours long and boasting Paul Newman as architect and Steve McQueen as a firefighters’ battalion chief, the film works because it focuses more on those trying to solve the problem than the injuries or pain of any particular character. Only one major wildfire movie predates Those Who Wish Me Dead, namely 2017’s Only the Brave, a biopic about the Granite Mountain Hotshots so upsetting that I couldn’t finish it. The documentary Wildland leans into the sadness of working such a dangerous job and easily outstrips its fictional counterparts.

The effects here are astonishingly good, supported by actors who consistently remember where and how they’re supposed to be injured. Less realistic is the long, loose hairdo that Jolie wears throughout the movie, with one concession to a ponytail once the fire gets really close. The United States Fire Administration did not return my request for comment on whether Hannah’s hair complies with regulations, so I asked Barrett Doss, an actor on the ABC series Station 19, for her take on having hair while playing a female firefighter. While she said there were no really hard and fast rules that she was aware of, she’s had her hair “either braided or slicked down for the past four seasons,” and emphasized that anybody who “insisted on a full blowout before an action sequence would get checked pretty quickly.”

That one concession to glamor aside, Those Who Wish Me Dead ends up offering something quite radical within its understated package. By cutting down the scope of the Hollywood disaster movie from saving the world to saving one small, upset boy, the film presents an ultimately much more realistic vision of the human experience of climate peril. The problem with The Day After Tomorrow or any of its ilk, Jolie’s subtle performance suggests, is the lie they promulgate that anybody is really in charge or that justice will ever be administered from on high in the nick of time. If a wildfire ever threatens your life, there will be no Dennis Quaid (or Tommy Lee Jones, or Pierce Brosnan, or whoever) coming to your rescue. Wildfire is instead an unglamorous and endemic type of disaster, one that risks being normalized by the sheer frequency of its occurrence; Those Who Wish Me Dead is the rare movie with a healthy respect for its villain.