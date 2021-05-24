What Does the U.S. Owe American Samoa?

The Justice Department urged the Supreme Court not to take up the case. It attacked American Samoa’s petition on two fronts. First, it disputed the claim that the federal government had disregarded its obligations under the Deeds of Cession in any way, noting that Congress had incorporated them into federal law in 1929. “The court’s narrow, unpublished decision rests on NMFS’s factual conclusion that narrowing the LVPA would not have a significant impact on alia fishing and therefore would not affect any rights even arguably protected by the cessions,” the Justice Department argued in its brief for the justices.

At the same time, the Justice Department argued that American Samoa didn’t have the legal standing necessary to bring the lawsuit. American Samoa had previously argued that it could sue under the parens patriae doctrine, which allows states and territories to sue on behalf of their citizens in some circumstances. Neither the district court nor the Ninth Circuit disagreed. But the Justice Department argued that the doctrine only extended to lawsuits brought by states and territories against private actors, not against the federal government. Moreover, the department argued, territories faced additional challenges when suing the federal government because they “[owe] their existence” to the federal government in a way that states do not.

American Samoa warned that the federal government was threatening an amicable status quo. “It is no exaggeration to state that more than a century’s worth of history rests on the validity of the Deeds of Cession,” American Samoa argued in its brief. The islands’ government noted that other U.S. territories have taken different paths: the Philippines obtained full independence, Puerto Rico pursued a formal framework for self-governance from Congress, and Palau opted for a form of semi-independence that left some policy-making matters in U.S. hands. “American Samoa, on the other hand, has remained an unincorporated, unorganized territory of the United States,” it told the court. “The decision to maintain this status is based, in large part, on the success of the framework established by the Deeds of Cession.”

The Supreme Court rarely wades into legal disputes surrounding U.S. territories aside from cases that delve into Puerto Rican governance. In recent years, for instance, the justices have turned down the chance to resolve a split in the lower courts over whether American Samoans are entitled to birthright U.S. citizenship. That aversion may not bode well for American Samoa’s petition in this case. But their refusal to hear the case could also invite broader debates and litigation over the islands’ legal and constitutional status going forward. And that, in turn, could raise more questions about whether the United States really means what it says.