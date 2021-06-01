Don McGahn’s Testimony Is One More Wall Quickly Closing In on Donald Trump

This Friday at 10 a.m., two years after he should have done so, former White House counsel Don McGahn will testify before the House Judiciary Committee (in a “closed, transcribed interview,” as one source described it to me). McGahn, as you may recall from his cameos in the Mueller Report, is supposedly sitting on firsthand eyewitness accounts of Donald Trump obstructing justice. At last, he’ll be forced to spill some beans.

As the theater of Trumpian duplicity has largely moved from Congress to various (now no fewer than three!) law enforcement entities in the state of New York, it might seem that what McGahn has to say about an already out-of-office president doesn’t matter much. But I see an important thread that unites McGahn’s testimony with Trump’s current New York troubles. Even after all the five-alarm damage Trump did to our democracy, it’s actually kind of reassuring.

It’s this: Trump spent 50 years in the private sector blustering and bullshitting and lying his way out of every tight spot he made for himself. He no doubt entered public life assuming he could do the same. And for some time—certainly for too long—he did. But now he is learning that the public sector is different. There are things a thieving real estate tycoon can get away with that a president of the United States can’t. And this will be the precise source of his downfall.