Don McGahn’s Testimony Is One More Wall Quickly Closing In on Donald Trump

Then Joe Biden won the election and named Merrick Garland his attorney general, so the Justice Department passed from the hands of Trump’s worst enabler to an actual independent-minded leader. However, the department continued to defend McGahn’s position, out of concern that Republicans could take control of the House and possibly use the precedent against Biden administration legal advisers. But earlier this month, the Biden Justice Department dropped that posture, and that’s when the deal was struck forcing McGahn to testify.

In other words, a nonlawless Department of Justice decided that at the end of the day, defending an executive branch official defying a congressional subpoena was a bad idea. Hence, the law, in this case, has finally caught up to Trump.

There’s an additional interesting little wrinkle here; one that proves yet another point about Trump’s character. Trump himself was not party to the agreement to get McGahn to testify (obviously, since he would never so agree). But he has the right under the law to intervene and challenge the agreement. Right after the deal was struck in early May, a lawyer for Trump indicated that such a challenge was forthcoming. But more recently, that same lawyer said that Trump would, in fact, not intervene.