Joe Manchin Inches Closer to Trump’s Big Lie

So what are his alternatives? Manchin instead threw his support behind the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which would update the Voting Rights Act of 1965. To his credit, this bill is no small thing. Not only would it restore the preclearance formula that the Supreme Court struck down in its 2013 ruling in Shelby County v. Holder, it would also apply the preclearance process to every single state in the Union. That could be a formidable shield against voter suppression, especially in the numerous Republican-led states that weren’t covered by the pre-2013 formula.

To his discredit, however, Manchin has also doomed that bill to legislative oblivion by simply begging Republicans to support it. “My Republican colleague, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, has joined me in urging Senate leadership to update and pass this bill through regular order,” Manchin wrote in the op-ed. “I continue to engage with my Republican and Democratic colleagues about the value of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and I am encouraged by the desire from both sides to transcend partisan politics and strengthen our democracy by protecting voting rights.”

Ah, well, that should do the trick. Republicans controlled one or both chambers of Congress in the seven years that followed Shelby County and did nothing to restore the preclearance formula during that time. Many of them instead welcomed the ruling. The GOP’s desire to make it harder to vote for political advantage is a fundamental force in modern American politics, predating Trump’s rise to power and permeating every level of the party. Perhaps the most mystifying statement of all is Manchin’s reference to the “desire from both sides” to “transcend partisan politics and strengthen our democracy by protecting voting rights.” If this is what Manchin thinks the GOP is like when it supports voting rights, what does it look like to him when they oppose them?

If Manchin had an ounce of strategic sense, he would have kept open the possibility in public that he’d scrap the filibuster. That would have given him the ability to at least try to pressure Republicans into backing the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act in a cloture vote. “If you guys don’t scrounge up ten votes for this bill,” Manchin could have told them, “then we could be forced to get rid of the filibuster and pass the one you really don’t like.” Would it have worked? Maybe. Maybe not. But it would have had better odds than Manchin’s current strategy, which combines unilateral disarmament with performative groveling. This is only a winning combination if your goal all along is to lose.