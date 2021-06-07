Joe Manchin Inches Closer to Trump’s Big Lie

“I believe that partisan voting legislation will destroy the already weakening binds of our democracy, and for that reason, I will vote against the For the People Act,” he wrote. “Furthermore, I will not vote to weaken or eliminate the filibuster. For as long as I have the privilege of being your U.S. senator, I will fight to represent the people of West Virginia, to seek bipartisan compromise no matter how difficult and to develop the political bonds that end divisions and help unite the country we love.”

It’s worth emphasizing that Manchin is, by his own admission, voting against the bill for purely aesthetic reasons. He does not offer a single genuine critique of the For the People Act. If Manchin expressed strong opposition to any of its major provisions—automatic voter registration, same-day voter registration, stricter campaign-finance disclosure rules, strengthened ethics rules for the White House and the Supreme Court, and a ban on gerrymandering, to name a few—then his position would be more intellectually defensible. But his only stated rationale for opposing it is that Republicans also oppose it.

Opposing the For the People Act does not automatically place someone on the side of Trumpism, of course. There are good-faith critiques of it to be made: The American Civil Liberties Union opposed some of the campaign-finance provisions on First Amendment grounds, for instance, while some Black lawmakers have expressed concern that the bill’s redistricting reforms could imperil majority-minority districts when legislative maps are redrawn. Manchin does not even need to oppose the bill to defend the filibuster: He could vote in favor of the bill and still oppose an attempt to destroy the filibuster to pass it, just as he supported a bill to create a January 6 commission last month that still died to a Republican filibuster.