Democrats, Stop Negotiating With Traitors

Senator Shelley Moore Capito is a Republican from West Virginia. The subject of her conversation with the president was the White House’s current legislative priority, an infrastructure bill, the size and contours of which the administration is currently negotiating with the Republican minority that it also casts as an existential threat to representative democracy. Capito and Biden had another call on Friday and agreed to “connect again” on Monday. These negotiations have not only delayed action on an infrastructure package, they have sidelined every other piece of the ambitious agenda Joe Biden and congressional Democrats ran on last year. But even if the negotiations are doomed, they serve an important political function, according to insiders: “White House advisers like Steve Ricchetti have told Democrats that a concerted bipartisan attempt would benefit Democrats politically.”

Does this “concerted bipartisan attempt” perhaps contradict the president’s call to resist the Republican assault on democracy? Our hypothetical consumer of political news—upon hearing both that Republicans are hell-bent on curtailing democracy and that it is politically important to be seen negotiating with them in good faith—might conclude that Democrats don’t actually believe the first claim, no matter how emphatically they state it.

That would be an entirely reasonable interpretation of the disconnect between Democratic rhetoric and action. But the rhetoric is actually correct. The modern Republican Party is opposed to majoritarian democracy; it is straightforwardly engaged in undermining or dismantling many democratic elements of our system of government. Those aforementioned “scholars of democracy” have the right of it. New York’s Jonathan Chait recently collected and summarized examples of state legislative efforts—in Georgia, Texas, Arizona, and elsewhere—not just to make voting more difficult but to make invalidating elections easier. It sounds hysterical to put it in these terms, but the plain truth is that Republican politicians are trying to create a legal framework for canceling elections they lose, and once that framework is in place, they will assuredly use it.

