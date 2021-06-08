Democrats, Stop Negotiating With Traitors

Manchin, for his part, has (as my colleague Matt Ford has written) only offered unconvincing and contradictory justifications for refusing to pass electoral reform without support from the party whose political success depends on electoral subversion. His current position combines “unilateral disarmament with performative groveling,” Ford said.

The increasing incoherence of the appeals to process over results from defenders of Mitch McConnell’s right to veto democracy reform (along with every other item of the Democratic agenda) is especially maddening because the Senate moderates willing to justify the current state of affairs clearly seem to prefer false history and logically absurd arguments to actually making substantive cases against provisions in the bills they actually oppose. Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema argue—falsely—that “the filibuster” (meaning the recently adopted 60-vote standard for nearly all Senate business) is designed to foster bipartisanship (as opposed to invented to delay and obstruct liberal reforms, mostly around civil rights), rather than say they believe the “For the People Act” goes too far in its campaign finance provisions or anything else like that. The point seems to be to forestall negotiation—to make it clear that they aren’t going to engage in any horse-trading—rather than to encourage compromise.

But the Senate—where our president spent 36 years of his life—is a fruitless negotiation factory. Wasting months hashing things out with Shelley Moore Capito is all they know how to do, even when no reasonable observer can imagine a path to 10 Republican votes on the outcome, even when there is simply no evidence that engaging in these negotiations will do anything but make the eventual product less popular and eat up time that could be spent on everything else that a competent governing majority might be doing.

Meanwhile, in state legislatures across the country, operating without filibusters, Republican majorities are hard at work. The Atlantic’s Ronald Brownstein recently ran down some of what they’ve been up to. They are making it easier to purchase and carry handguns, effectively banning abortion, ruthlessly targeting transgender people for discrimination and harassment, curtailing teachers’ and professors’ freedom to teach about race and history, and, as mentioned above, trying to make it easier for a few solidly Republican-controlled states both to limit the vote and to have more political influence over election outcomes.