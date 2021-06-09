Will Biden’s Obsession With Compromise Poison His Agenda on LGBTQ Rights?

Republicans and anti-LGBTQ groups had seized on the question of religious exemptions, as well as escalating panic about trans youth, to thwart the Equality Act’s progress in Congress. The House passed the Equality Act, and Biden says he supports the legislation, but its fate is uncertain, particularly given the platitudes to bipartisanship offered by Democrats. There is a real possibility that the Equality Act could be lost in debates over how to “compromise” with legislators—by including religious exemptions—whose claim to protect “religious freedom” really means the freedom to discriminate. “Many mainstream LGBTQ groups aren’t committed to fighting,” said Paul Carlos Southwick, director of the Religious Exemption Accountability Project, or REAP, when the group filed the students’ suit in March. “We want to say: ‘Don’t negotiate us away.’ Don’t bargain away these students, who are really being damaged with taxpayer money. I’m worried they will be cut out of the Equality Act protection through negotiations.”

Of 600 four-year, degree-granting nonprofit Christian colleges in the United States, according to REAP, one-third have anti-LGBTQ policies targeting students’ conduct—and those schools receive around $4.2 million in federal funding. Even at these schools, there are still LGBTQ students—people on campus may just not know. More than 10 percent of students who attend Christian colleges and universities do not identify as heterosexual, according to a survey commissioned by REAP, and about 2 percent identified as “either non-binary, genderqueer, agender, transgender, or non-cisgender.” But one in five of all of these students, whom REAP collectively described as “sexual and gender minorities,” have not shared how they identify with anyone. These schools can retain their federal funding, even if, as at Baylor University, according to the legal challenge, they can encourage their students “‘struggling’ with same-sex attraction to attend [their] counseling center,” or, as at Nyack College, they can reject students’ admission when they learn an applicant is transgender and their board of trustees say they “believe in ‘male and female.’”

The Department of Justice, on behalf of the Department of Education, has yet to respond to the students’ complaint, and a response is not due until June 21. The filing this week, then, offers a preview of where the Biden administration stands, albeit a fairly limited one. In essence, the DOJ argued that it is too soon to say how it will make its case but that it believes it can do it without the Christian colleges trying to intervene.