The Supreme Court Case That Lays Bare Puerto Ricans’ “Second-Class Citizenship”

To understand how this quasi-colonial status sets Puerto Rico—and the American citizens who live there—apart from the rest of the country, look no further than the Justice Department’s explanation to the court of what would happen if the First Circuit’s ruling survived. “Congress has enacted a wide range of statutes that treat Puerto Rico and other Territories differently than the States for purposes of federal funding,” the department noted in one brief, citing the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, TANF, Medicare, Medicaid, the Coronavirus Relief Fund, and the School Lunch Program. In another filing, the Justice Department warned that Puerto Rico would receive between $1.8 and $2.4 billion in SSI benefits alone over the next 10 years. “Congress has a legitimate interest in limiting government expenditures, and excluding Puerto Rico from SSI is a rational means of advancing that interest,” the department added.

Puerto Rico, in its own brief for the court, noted the perverseness of justifying its exclusion for tax reasons. The SSI program is generally used by beneficiaries who are elderly, disabled, and often unable to work. “Thus, the SSI program benefits individuals who do not pay federal income taxes because their income is too low,” the commonwealth told the court. “Moreover, the beneficiaries of SSI do not pay federal taxes, regardless of the state they reside in.” What’s more, Puerto Rico also pointed out that even noncitizens can qualify for SSI benefits “from which the U.S. citizens of Puerto Rico are excluded.” To make matters worse, the Justice Department freely admitted that the predecessor program to SSI, which Congress kept intact for Puerto Rico after the other states and territories had switched over to SSI, “covers fewer people and provides a lower level of benefits than SSI would have done had it been available in Puerto Rico.”

Some of the Justice Department’s arguments were awkward at best. While discussing the factors laid out in Rosario, the department suggested at one point that extending SSI benefits—which are designed to help the elderly and people with disabilities—to Puerto Rico could destabilize its economy by removing people from the workforce. “Congress has a legitimate interest in avoiding economic disruption in Puerto Rico, including by maintaining the stability of the labor supply in Puerto Rico, and Congress could rationally conclude that treating Puerto Rico differently than the States for purposes of SSI (and other benefits programs) advances that interest,” the department claimed in its brief for the court.