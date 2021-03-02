The Supreme Court Case That Lays Bare Puerto Ricans’ “Second-Class Citizenship”

Puerto Rico, in its own brief for the court, noted the perverseness of justifying its exclusion for tax reasons. The SSI program is generally used by beneficiaries who are elderly, disabled, and often unable to work. “Thus, the SSI program benefits individuals who do not pay federal income taxes because their income is too low,” the commonwealth told the court. “Moreover, the beneficiaries of SSI do not pay federal taxes, regardless of the state they reside in.” What’s more, Puerto Rico also pointed out that even non-citizens can qualify for SSI benefits “from which the U.S. citizens of Puerto Rico are excluded.” To make matters worse, the Justice Department freely admitted that the predecessor program to SSI, which Congress kept intact for Puerto Rico after the other states and territories had switched over to SSI, “covers fewer people and provides a lower level of benefits than SSI would have done had it been available in Puerto Rico.”

Some of the Justice Department’s arguments were awkward at best. While discussing the factors laid out in Rosario, the department suggested at one point that extending SSI benefits—which are designed to help the elderly and people with disabilities—to Puerto Rico could destabilize its economy by removing people from the workforce. “Congress has a legitimate interest in avoiding economic disruption in Puerto Rico, including by maintaining the stability of the labor supply in Puerto Rico, and Congress could rationally conclude that treating Puerto Rico differently than the States for purposes of SSI (and other benefits programs) advances that interest,” the department claimed in its brief for the court.

“The government’s theory is that it is rational to deny these benefits because people in Puerto Rico, more so than elsewhere, will not work if governmental benefits are available,” Vaello-Madero replied in his own brief. He noted that Thurgood Marshall had criticized the “troubling overtones” of this argument in his dissent in Rosario at the time. And he hypothesized that the Justice Department’s “reluctance to lean directly on this theory before the First Circuit seems to be a recognition that this contention is irrational (and perhaps invidious).”

The Justice Department had initially asked the Supreme Court to take up the case under the Trump administration. Since President Joe Biden took office, however, DOJ officials have reversed course in other high-profile cases already before the court. Jenniffer Gonzalez-Colon, who represents Puerto Rico in Congress as a non-voting delegate, sent a letter to Biden and top DOJ officials on January 20 urging them to withdraw the request for Supreme Court review. But the department took no steps to reverse their course before today, and now it’s in the justices’ hands.