According to the Times and the Post, the leak investigations began to fade away at some point in 2018, when the effort failed to turn up anything substantial. They reportedly intensified again after Barr’s confirmation to replace Sessions in early 2019, with Barr installing a hand-picked federal prosecutor from New Jersey to oversee them. In theory, surveilling high-ranking members of Congress from another party—particularly those tasked with overseeing the intelligence community—should not be undertaken without serious evidence of criminal behavior, if at all. But it’s far from clear whether these moves had even a basic level of justification.

When the subpoenas became public this week, Schiff accused Trump of abusing his office once again. “President Trump repeatedly and flagrantly demanded that the Department of Justice carry out his political will, and tried to use the department as a cudgel against his political opponents and members of the media,” he said in a statement on Thursday. “It is increasingly apparent that those demands did not fall on deaf ears. The politicization of the department and the attacks on the rule of law are among the most dangerous assaults on our democracy carried out by the former president.”

Democratic leaders in Congress called the reports “shocking,” while vowing to investigate further. “Former Attorneys General Barr and Sessions and other officials who were involved must testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee under oath,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin said in a statement on Friday. “If they refuse, they are subject to being subpoenaed and compelled to testify under oath.” Both men also demanded that the Justice Department provide more information about the searches to Congress.