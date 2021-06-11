But the subpoenas against Schiff and other House Intelligence personnel are extraordinary for a few reasons. They are among the only known instances in the post-Watergate era where the Justice Department targeted specific members of Congress for surveillance. Lawmakers aren’t above the law, but the targeting of one of the president’s most prominent political opponents on unclear grounds at best raises serious questions about whether the Justice Department engaged in politically motivated snooping to satisfy an angry president and his underlings.

The revelations are a key test for Attorney General Merrick Garland, who has frustrated some progressives in recent weeks for not reversing—and in some cases, actively defending—some of the Trump Justice Department’s controversial decisions and policies. The Justice Department’s inspector general announced on Friday that he would be conducting his own inquiry of the leak investigations at the behest of Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, Garland’s second-in-command. That’s a positive sign that DOJ’s current leadership is taking this seriously and might diverge from its less than cooperative approach to Congress in other Trump-related matters.

More than anything else, however, this is a test for Congress—and it’s likely one the institution won’t pass. When the FBI raided a Democratic Louisiana representative’s congressional office in 2006 as part of a corruption investigation, the breach of congressional territory drew intense criticism from both sides of the aisle, including from Republican leaders in the House and Senate. No such outcry emerged from congressional Republicans after Thursday’s revelations, even though DOJ’s actions were apparently even less justified this time.

Then again, the GOP refused to seek accountability for Trump when he incited a mob to attack Congress, so its silence on a mere dubious subpoena isn’t as much of a surprise. The test instead falls to Democrats. Will they determine exactly who was responsible for this and how it came about? Will they defend the legislature—and by extension, themselves—from apparent executive overreach? Will they pressure Garland and the Biden Justice Department to cooperate? The stakes are obvious if they don’t. As with so many of Trumpworld’s misdeeds, inaction will only lead to repetition.