Call Kyrsten Sinema’s Bluff

Centrist Democrats representing vulnerable seats have a very strange tendency to search for reasons not to have to do popular things. It would be understandable if moderates like Sinema refused to follow the party when it pursued unpopular or controversial goals, but in real life, the reverse happens regularly. Prior to Sinema coming out against the wage proposal, her fellow conservative Democrat Joe Manchin publicly waffled on the wildly popular proposal to send Americans $2,000 stimulus checks.

In this case, hiking the minimum wage is not only nationally popular; it is almost definitely more popular than the senator herself in her home state of Arizona. Both were on the ballot recently, in fact. In 2016, Arizonans voted on Proposition 206, which raised the state minimum wage to $12. It passed with nearly 60 percent of the vote, a far greater percentage than either Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton received that year. Two years later, Sinema would win her first statewide election by about eight points less than the wage hike measure received. Hundreds of thousands more Arizonans voted to raise the minimum wage than to make Kyrsten Sinema a senator. The idea that she would sink a proposal to do the same on procedural grounds should make no political sense at all.

Now I should be clear that Sinema isn’t officially opposing the idea of raising the minimum wage. She is arguing that it shouldn’t be done in the Covid-19 relief package. That certainly sounds reasonable—and it would make perfect sense if Sinema didn’t also oppose eliminating the legislative filibuster rule. As she explicitly told Politico, “I want to restore the 60-vote threshold for all elements of the Senate’s work.” Her position, then, is that regardless of what the minimum wage should be, in an ideal world, the Democrats should not be able to raise it. (She’d likely quibble with this characterization, but if your position is that Democrats should find a way to pass a minimum wage hike with 10 Republican votes, your position is that Democrats shouldn’t pass a minimum wage hike.)