The Crucial, Little Understood Science of the Seafloor

In other words, marine snow is merely one player in a vast web of predation that works to store carbon deep in the sea, which the article calls “particle injector pumps.” But if you have seen the word “lanternfish” recently, it is probably not because of its role in preserving the carbon balance of the earth but because, in 2017, “Norway issued forty-six new fishing licenses for the twilight zone,” with the intended outcome not of feeding anybody but of converting the lanternfish population into lucrative “nutraceuticals” that go into omega-3 supplements, then “yogurts and margarine, and the fish-oil pills more people are popping despite the lack of evidence that they do any good for the heart.” For these attempts at self-care, we are destroying a force that rivals gravity itself in regulating the climate.

Leaning into the mind-boggling scale of the disaster taking place in the deep seas, Scales alternates between marine stories of the extremely small, like the species of red worm that feasts exclusively on the skeletons of dead whales drifting downward through the ocean, and the numbingly big, as when she explains that the fact the oceans move is responsible for the dispersal of heat beating down from the sun at the equator. Currents bring heat up to the north, working in a complex system called the global conveyor belt, which relies on the way the deep sea behaves. As the melting of glaciers desalinates the deep sea, Scales writes, the likelihood of the conveyor belt in the Atlantic shutting down temporarily “sometime in the next hundred years” is about one in six.



That the oceans are getting hotter is such a primary fact about climate change that it’s easy to forget the details, especially because some of them present baffling ethical conundrums. For example, there’s a compound called halichondrin B that comes from sponges that grow on the seafloor in Japan; “more than one ton of the sponge was needed to produce a half-gram droplet.” Today, Scales notes, it’s still the only drug on the market that can prolong the lives of patients with late-stage metastatic breast cancer.



With such disorienting stakes, perhaps it’s no wonder that we prefer to live with a fictional view of the seabed. Apparently the reason Avatar 2 has taken so long to make is that James Cameron has been busy inventing new technology for using CGI in underwater scenes. His first big hit was also a deep-sea film: In The Abyss (1989), he had Ed Harris discover aliens deep underwater. That is not to mention the time Cameron piloted himself to the bottom of the Mariana Trench, seven miles below the surface of the Pacific, in 2012, and made a film about it, Deepsea Challenge 3D—a stunt Scales compares to billionaires paying to travel to space. Cameron’s is a megalomaniacal view of the deep sea, and it’s an oddly clean one, with little of the teeming, decomposing, mysterious life that Scales—or Rachel Carson—saw.