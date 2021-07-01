The Crucial, Little Understood Science of the Seafloor

Such problems of perception are having an effect on our changing environment too devastating to understate. Scales cites a 2019 article by climate scientists in Nature arguing that the ocean functions as a “biological pump,” which “drives carbon storage in the deep ocean”; decomposing organisms drift toward the seafloor, rather than being released into the atmosphere. Gravity has been traditionally thought to do most of this work via “settling flux,” they wrote, with organic particles of marine snow drifting down from surface waters. But animals like lanternfish in fact regularly travel large distances up and down between pelagic layers, rising and eating and excreting, then plunging and being eaten. As Scales puts it, every day “as the sun sets around the world, a tremendous living wave races upward, as billions of zooplankton, fish, krill, squid, and jellies rise to hunt in the relative safety of the darkening shallows; when the sun reappears, they return to the darkness below, where they digest and defecate, releasing carbon consumed above.” If you could trace the path of every lanternfish on earth—and there are billions of them—you’d be drawing a map of what Scales calls “vital connections between the surface and the abyss.”

In other words, marine snow is merely one player in a vast web of predation that works to store carbon deep in the sea, which the article calls “particle injector pumps.” But if you have seen the word “lanternfish” recently, it is probably not because of its role in preserving the carbon balance of the earth but because, in 2017, “Norway issued forty-six new fishing licenses for the twilight zone,” with the intended outcome not of feeding anybody but of converting the lanternfish population into lucrative “nutraceuticals” that go into omega-3 supplements, then “yogurts and margarine, and the fish-oil pills more people are popping despite the lack of evidence that they do any good for the heart.” For these attempts at self-care, we are destroying a force that rivals gravity itself in regulating the climate.

Leaning into the mind-boggling scale of the disaster taking place in the deep seas, Scales alternates between marine stories of the extremely small, like the species of red worm that feasts exclusively on the skeletons of dead whales drifting downward through the ocean, and the numbingly big, as when she explains that the fact the oceans move is responsible for the dispersal of heat beating down from the sun at the equator. Currents bring heat up to the north, working in a complex system called the global conveyor belt, which relies on the way the deep sea behaves. As the melting of glaciers desalinates the deep sea, Scales writes, the likelihood of the conveyor belt in the Atlantic shutting down temporarily “sometime in the next hundred years” is about one in six.

