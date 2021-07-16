The Republicans’ Latest Skeezy Campaign Trick: Cash Swaps to Help Each Other

This has given leadership PACs their reputation as slush funds. But even so, one clear prohibition exists. Candidates may not use their leadership PAC funds to cover expenses by their own campaign. Yet for candidates locked in expensive races scrambling for every donation possible, all that cash sitting off-limits in their own PAC can be quite tempting.



In Valadao’s case, FEC records show his leadership PAC disbursed $179,561 in the 2019–20 cycle, and close to 75 percent of this was either converted into campaign cash or used to cover general campaign expenses. This included converting more than $65,000 into campaign cash by mutually swapping leadership PAC donations with 24 other GOP House candidates.

Most swapsof leadership PAC donations work like this. Candidate A donates an amount from his own leadership PAC to candidate B’s campaign committee. Candidate B’s leadership PAC in turn donates a similar amount to Candidate A’s main campaign account. This allows funds in both candidates’ leadership PACs to go down as their campaign balances increase. By shuffling money between these multiple entities, campaigns create a legal loophole since technically neither campaign is spending its own PAC money directly on its own campaigns.

The technique has been around for at least 10 years. In 2014, the Center for Responsive Politics, or CRP, reported on such swaps among incumbent senators of both parties. But as House races have become increasingly expensive, the tactic’s popularity has greatly expanded among House Republicans. Among House Democratic candidates, the tactic has taken deep root more slowly. According to a recent CRP data search for this article, Democrats in 2019–20 converted roughly 12.5 percent—or $354,300—of what House Republicans did. Fifty-six Democratic candidates did participate in at least one swap, but only five executed more than five. By comparison, 48 GOP House candidates completed five or more swaps.