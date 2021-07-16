The Republicans’ Latest Skeezy Campaign Trick: Cash Swaps to Help Each Other

That leadership PACs are involved doesn’t surprise most critics. Ravel, who served on the FEC during the Obama administration, calls leadership PACs “just ridiculous.” They are governed by the same rules as any other PAC, which is to say very few rules. This has allowed incumbents and other candidates to raise money from sources who also maxed out to the main campaign committee and then use the money for almost any other purpose, including donating to other candidates.



“I know there were a lot of people who thought they were a great idea, but just the existence of leadership PACs has been problematic,” Ravel said. “Leadership PACs are so open to being used for so many unethical purposes, including ingratiating yourself with other candidates, and they have few regulatory limitations.”

One person who thought they were a good idea was former Congressman Henry Waxman. He arrived in D.C. as part of the post-Watergate class of 1974. After two terms, Waxman saw a chance to leap over several senior legislators and become chair of a House subcommittee. His strategy included the FEC approving his creating the first leadership PAC, which would allow him to donate to fellow Democrats, including those picking the next chair.