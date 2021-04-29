Trump Holdovers Are Dragging Down the Biden Agenda

Elsewhere, at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, Acting Comptroller Blake Paulson is defending and advancing key aspects of the Trump administration’s regulatory agenda. Although Paulson is technically not a Trump appointee, he is in his position thanks to one: Then–Acting Comptroller and Trump appointee Brian Brooks elevated Paulson to be next in the line of succession last summer. His actions in the three months since he took control of the agency leave little question as to why. Paulson has continued to approve national bank charters for fintech companies—a highly controversial move—on the basis of interpretive guidance Brooks released just before leaving office. He has also lobbied Congress not to repeal the agency’s recent “True Lender rule,” which allows the payday loan industry to avoid states’ interest rate caps, paving the way for loans at 179 percent interest nationwide. As many across the country continue to struggle, thanks to the yearlong pandemic-fueled downturn, moves like these, which remove crucial regulatory guardrails, could have particularly dire consequences.

The Biden administration will face a broad array of complex problems over the hundreds of days to come, but headaches from Trump holdovers who can be removed at any moment need not be among them. With a simple request for resignations, Biden can eliminate the risk that these figures undermine his agenda.



If Biden is serious about leading a “whole-of-government” approach on everything from climate change to racial justice to labor rights, he must also move quickly to elevate acting officials and permanent nominees who will use these agencies’ considerable powers to advance the public interest. With new leadership, for example, the IRS could not only be working toward successful implementation of the child tax credit but begin looking to shift its resources toward auditing the wealthy, while also advocating for a larger budget before Congress. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency could not only be undoing disastrous guidance and rules released under Trump but strengthening measures such as the Community Reinvestment Act. U.S. attorney’s offices across the country, many of which are currently in the hands of Trump’s U.S. attorneys’ right-hand assistants, could instead be making strides for criminal justice reform. A new head of Federal Student Aid could finally bring predatory student lenders to heel.

