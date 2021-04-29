Trump Holdovers Are Dragging Down the Biden Agenda

During his campaign, Joe Biden repeatedly held out the promise of an FDR-size presidency—the better to counter the misrule of the Trump administration. It can be said that he has already made some admirable strides in that direction with the passage of the American Rescue Plan. As Biden approaches his 100th day in office, however, he may soon find that comparisons to his self-identified North Star don’t quite measure up. Roosevelt, after all, famously signed 15 major bills into law during his first 100 days, compared to Biden’s one (which isn’t to diminish the size or importance of that single accomplishment). Biden and his allies can, of course, point to considerable obstacles that Roosevelt didn’t need to surmount, such as the Democratic Party’s slimmer margins and the fact that the president does not literally control Congress.

But what of his stewardship of the institution he leads without impediment? In the executive branch, where Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin pose no obstacle, is Biden using his power to its fullest potential? Not yet: One hundred days into his term, Biden hasn’t even finished sweeping out the corrupt officials—like IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig—who have been left over from the Trump era. If Biden is serious about being the next FDR, he should be prepared to deploy executive branch power—from regulation to enforcement—early, often, and maximally toward his goals. Ridding the executive branch agencies of those officials who might seek to undermine rather than advance his governing agenda is a task behind which he needs to put that New Deal muscle.

When a president leaves office, nearly 4,000 political officials presumptively go with him, leaving room for the new commander in chief’s team to take the reins. However, a small number who serve in positions with set terms stay in place. Some of these officials, such as the commissioners of the Securities and Exchange Commission, cannot be removed from their positions except for cause, but many others, such as the commissioner of the IRS, serve at the pleasure of the president and can be removed and replaced at any time.

