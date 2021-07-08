The Silent Lessons of A Quiet Place Part II

The sequel, A Quiet Place Part II, is now coming to streaming on HBO Max, an event that raises the question of what kinds of fictional worlds merit the franchise treatment. For all its logical inconsistencies, the first movie was well acted and very scary—much better, at least, than your average superhero clunker. It starred a young deaf actress, Millicent Simmonds, and featured aspects of deaf culture that seldom make it into Hollywood representations of disability. For example, hearing aids really do make astonishing noises at very high pitches, often reacting to other electronic devices in a way that causes horrible feedback; Regan’s deafness is not just a convenient plot device but also a way to incorporate the messy aspects of medical technology into a story about the people who use it.

The sequel picks up with the surviving Abbotts on a careful hike to find other people, still terrorized by aliens but driven by the certainty that humanity will flourish together or perish in isolation. Regan is by now an established action hero, a development that lets the sequel focus on her little brother, Marcus, and his own journey to bravery. The movie isn’t as strong as its predecessor, by any stretch of the imagination. But I can’t think of another franchise that has given a deaf or hard of hearing character the space to develop in this way, over multiple movies.

Even so, generalizations about “representational” deaf roles are difficult to make, because the relationship between disability and cinema has been so complicated and varied. The first, silent era of Hollywood, for example, was a bright period for deaf culture. The National Association of the Deaf made a film in 1913 called Preservation of the Sign Language, featuring George Veditz, who signed a philippic in defense of sign language and against pressurizing deaf people to verbalize, at a time when deaf children and adults across America were being discouraged from learning sign language and pushed toward speaking.