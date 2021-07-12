Hey Joe, Hands Off Cuba!

But with the situation moving quickly, observing from the sidelines is proving to be untenable. The Biden administration has been prompted into—well, not action, at least not yet—but some statements of the forcefully worded varietal: “We stand with the Cuban people and their clarion call for freedom and relief from the tragic grip of the pandemic and from the decades of repression and economic suffering to which they have been subjected by Cuba’s authoritarian regime,” read a statement the White House released on Monday. “The Cuban people are bravely asserting fundamental and universal rights. Those rights, including the right of peaceful protest and the right to freely determine their own future, must be respected.”

Such a statement should be transparently ridiculous and hypocritical to anyone familiar with the stream of videos of U.S. police violence coursing through social media feeds in recent years. But U.S. policy toward Cuba has never been premised on good faith, mutual understanding, or a sense of fair play. The U.S. has attempted to kill or otherwise remove Cuban leaders ever since Fidel Castro overthrew the murderous, U.S.-backed Batista regime in 1959. A punishing trade embargo—and a series of failed operations by the CIA and other U.S. agencies, from Castro assassination plots to a social media platform designed to provoke protest—have since given the Cuban people, and the ruling dictatorship, little reason to trust their powerful neighbors to the north. The main U.S. presence on Cuba, of course, is a military base that the U.S. coerced the Cuban government to hand over in 1903 and that in recent years has hosted a lawless prison and torture site.