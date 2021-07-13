The Power of the State and the Christian Patriarch Fully Align in Texas

If you are struggling to pay for an abortion, and you are in Texas, you are likely relying on an abortion fund, like the Texas Equal Access Fund or Lilith Fund. Those heading to the website of Fund Texas Choice now see this message: “Abortion is still legal in Texas!” Republican lawmakers have done an effective job in convincing the public that it’s not. In May, Republican lawmakers there effectively banned the procedure by prohibiting it before some people even know they are pregnant. They did so, in a provision that gained national attention last week, by essentially deputizing anyone who wishes to enforce the law against anyone in Texas.

The state won’t be bringing legal action against abortion providers, something that’s been a fruitful tactic on the right. Instead, this law proposes something new: It will rely on almost anyone who wants to enforce the law themselves by permitting them to sue clinics and others they say are in violation of the law. “Our creator endowed us with the right to life and yet millions of children lose their right to life every year because of abortion,” said Texas Governor Greg Abbott when signing the bill. Now he and the legislature are endowing the people they govern with the state’s already considerable powers of reproductive control and coercion. It makes explicit something core to the political ethos driving anti-abortion laws: The Texas heartbeat bill marries the powers of the state with the power of the patriarchal family.

Abortion in Texas—as in much of the country, which again saw a record high number of anti-abortion laws passed this year—remains legal, yet increasingly difficult to access. This is because anti-abortion groups have pushed states to pass restrictions on abortion constructed to skirt the legal precedent set in Roe v. Wade, narrowing and narrowing the circumstances under which abortion is lawful. Now Texas has thrown another restriction, S.B. 8, this so-called “heartbeat bill,” to the courts, leaving scores of Trump-appointed conservative judges to grapple with its meaning. Texas now joins 12 other states that have tried to outlaw abortion at six weeks past the last menstrual period or earlier, according to the Guttmacher Institute, though all have been challenged in court.