The Power of the State and the Christian Patriarch Fully Align in Texas

Abortion in Texas—as in much of the country, which again saw a record-high number of anti-abortion laws passed this year—remains legal, yet increasingly difficult to access. This is because anti-abortion groups have pushed states to pass restrictions on abortion constructed to skirt the legal precedent set in Roe v. Wade, narrowing and narrowing the circumstances under which abortion is lawful. Now Texas has thrown another restriction, S.B. 8, this so-called “heartbeat bill,” to the courts, leaving scores of Trump-appointed conservative judges to grapple with its meaning. Texas now joins 12 other states that have tried to outlaw abortion at six weeks past the last menstrual period or earlier, according to the Guttmacher Institute, though all have been challenged in court.

Where 12 other states failed, as the state senator who introduced the bill has suggested, Texas may succeed, because the Supreme Court is tilting against abortion rights. On Tuesday, a group of abortion providers led by Whole Woman’s Health—as well as abortion funds and support networks, medical providers, health center staff, and clergy—filed a suit to block enforcement of SB8. The law “flagrantly violates the constitutional rights of Texans seeking abortion and upends the rule of law in service of an anti-abortion agenda,” they write in a complaint filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas. “If this attempt to strip Texans of their federal constitutional rights is not blocked, then any state could similarly subvert the federal constitutional rights of a group disfavored in that state.” The court could grant them a preliminary injunction, preventing the law from going into effect on September 1, while it considers the case.

Unlike the other early abortion bans, which were clearly at odds with Roe v. Wade, Texas gives private citizens the right to bring a civil action against not just providers but anyone who “knowingly engages in conduct that aids or abets the performance or inducement of an abortion.” (And an incentive to do so: A successful suit against a clinic that provides an early abortion can net the citizen watchdog $10,000.) The Texas state senator who introduced the bill, Bryan Hughes, has said he adopted this approach after a number of district attorneys in Texas pledged not to enforce the ban. So he put it on the people of Texas—and not just Texas, but conceivably anyone in any state who wants to bring an action against someone “aiding or abetting” an abortion in Texas. The law deputizes anyone who has antipathy toward anyone else’s reproductive and sexual choices, and, in the name of the law, empowers them to cast a wide net of nuisance lawsuits, against—say—the taxi driver who took your mother to the Whole Women’s Health clinic in McAllen, or the friend who helped your daughter raise money and let her stay with them after her procedure.