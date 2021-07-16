The Generals Won’t Save Democracy

More than six months after the attempted insurrection at the United States Capitol, we’re still learning about how close the country came to a full-blown coup. On Wednesday, early reviews of I Alone Can Fix It, a new book from Washington Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker documenting Donald Trump’s tumultuous final year in office, revealed that Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley and other top generals were actively preparing to prevent Donald Trump from unlawfully seizing power in the aftermath of his electoral loss.

The book, as reported by CNN, reveals Milley’s growing discomfort as Trump installed loyalists in key Pentagon positions and details how he and other members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff had “discussed a plan to resign, one-by-one, rather than carry out orders from Trump that they considered to be illegal, dangerous or ill-advised.”



“They may try, but they’re not going to fucking succeed,” the book recounts Milley telling his deputies. “You can’t do this without the military. You can’t do this without the CIA and the FBI. We’re the guys with the guns.” At another moment he reportedly told them, “This is a Reichstag moment.… The gospel of the Führer.”

