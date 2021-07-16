The Generals Won’t Save Democracy

It is useful to know how concerned high government officials were in the aftermath of the election. (Trump’s denial, in which he said, “If I was going to do a coup, one of the last people I would want to do it with is General Mark Milley,” is not at all convincing.) And reporting about the events leading up to the storming of the Capitol in I Alone Can Fix It and other recent books gives a fuller, more troubling portrait of how narrowly disaster was averted. Milley allegedly thought Trump would create a crisis in order to invoke the Insurrection Act to cling to his office. The storming of the Capitol was very nearly just such a crisis. The unruly mob came within minutes of capturing or harming members of Congress or Mike Pence.



But Milley’s macho chest-thumping—“We’re the guys with the guns”—is hardly reassuring. Such a plan may have worked, but if generals defied the norm of civilian control of the military it would be literally a coup. And for all the anonymously sourced quotes we heard over the years about how administration officials were concerned about Trump’s behavior, who knows how they would have responded if Trump tried to leverage January 6 into a democracy-ending moment?

In any event, the current threat to democracy is not a rogue president issuing apocalyptic orders but the Republican Party leveraging its control of state legislatures to make it impossible for a Democrat to win the presidency.

