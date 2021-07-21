Chuck Schumer Is Done Waiting on Republicans

Almost exactly one month ago, Joe Biden stood outside the White House flanked by a bipartisan group of senators and announced they had reached an infrastructure deal. “We all agree that none of us got all we wanted,” he said. But this was, if you looked at it the right way, a good thing. “This reminds me of the days when we used to get an awful lot done up in the United States Congress,” the president continued. “Neither side got everything they wanted in this deal. That’s what it means to compromise. And it reflects something important—it reflects consensus. The heart of democracy requires consensus.”

The consensus didn’t last long. Only a couple hours later, the whole deal seemingly fell apart because Biden promised to pass a more ambitious and expensive bill—one with only Democratic support—alongside the bipartisan package. Now Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is trying to jumpstart the legislative process and wrest control of that process from Republicans, who have thus far been able to dictate terms of the deal despite not having majorities in either the House or Senate. The first test of this approach will come on Wednesday, when Schumer plans to call a key procedural vote to advance a House transportation bill that contains many key parts of what he hopes will be the final infrastructure bill. It’s the New York senator’s riskiest move yet during this round of legislative maneuvering, and Politico reported Tuesday that Republicans were likely to vote against Schumer, which will damage if not destroy the chance of a bipartisan agreement. Schumer’s gamble is clearly that if the deal dies, it will be the GOP who gets the blame for being overly partisan—and it’s hard to see that he has any other choice.

The prospects for a bipartisan infrastructure framework—or “BIF,” in the acronym-clogged argot of Washington—have always been slim, largely because Republicans seem to be looking for an excuse to pick up their toys and leave. When Biden announced his support for the second bill, which would use reconciliation to bypass the Senate’s filibuster rules, the GOP pretended this was a shocking betrayal of their negotiations. “If [Biden’s] gonna tie them together, he can forget it!” Lindsey Graham, one of the handful of Senate Republicans negotiating with Democrats told Politico last month. “I’m not doing that. That’s extortion! I’m not going to do that. The Dems are being told you can’t get your bipartisan work product passed unless you sign on to what the left wants, and I’m not playing that game.”

