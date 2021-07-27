The Debt Ceiling Debate Is Congress at Its Dumbest

As I warned last October, Republicans planted a fiscal time bomb two years ago in the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2019. What they did at the time was suspend the debt limit—an archaic fiscal tool that should have already died a thousand deaths—until July 31, 2021. Whatever the federal debt is on that date becomes the new debt limit, permitting no additional borrowing (although the Treasury can still extend the limit slightly using what are called “extraordinary measures”). There is no question that Republicans and perhaps a few Democrats will demand a pound of flesh for any debt limit increase. Although it eventually will be granted, Republicans likely will ensure that it runs out again just before the midterm elections.

There are lots of people who worry about the federal debt. While some concerns are not unreasonable, using the debt limit to control the debt has proven to be dysfunctional. In practice, it does nothing whatsoever to restrain the growth of debt and only enables demagoguery and insincerity. It’s simply a way for members of Congress to have it both ways—to vote for deficit-busting tax cuts and spending increases, while irresponsibly refusing to provide a method of financing the deficits that those votes necessarily created. A precise analogy would be to run up charges on one’s credit card and then refuse to pay the bill on the grounds of personal financial responsibility.

The utter absurdity of the debt limit as a tool of fiscal restraint has been obvious since it was created during World War I. Prior to that era, Congress had to authorize each individual bond offering by the U.S. Treasury, including interest rates, maturities, and other technical details. But during the war, federal borrowing was so great that this cumbersome method was impossible, so Congress granted the Treasury general borrowing authority subject to a limit.