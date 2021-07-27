The Debt Ceiling Debate Is Congress at Its Dumbest

The utter absurdity of the debt limit as a tool of fiscal restraint has been obvious since it was created during World War I. Prior to that era, Congress had to authorize each individual bond offering by the U.S. Treasury, including interest rates, maturities, and other technical details. But during the war, federal borrowing was so great that this cumbersome method was impossible, so Congress granted the Treasury general borrowing authority subject to a limit.

Failure to raise the debt limit in a timely manner will lead to a default on the debt. That is because the Treasury would lack the cash flow to service the debt and would not be able to pay interest to bondholders or redeem bonds that have matured. Bondholders will react the same way as your bank will if you fail to pay your mortgage or credit card bill: Lawsuits will be filed and asset seizures instigated. (The government also has accounts payable, especially to recipients of Social Security, who will not take kindly to being stiffed by Uncle Sam.)

In recent years, a number of idiotic right-wingers have actually endorsed defaulting on the debt. Some argue that the people who lent money to the federal government were fools who deserve nothing. Others contend that it will force a massive slashing of federal spending and that the budget will be balanced overnight—bills could only be paid as tax revenue flows into the Treasury (which it does on a very irregular basis). They don’t care that the Treasury lacks the legal authority to decide who gets paid and who doesn’t or that there’s no rational way for it to do so if it had such authority.