Mitch McConnell Dusts Off the GOP’s Debt Ceiling Scam

This is classic McConnell, which is to say it’s classic GOP debt hypocrisy. For the last 40 years, whenever a Republican is president, conservatives in Congress have happily embarked on a bacchanalia of tax cuts and hikes on defense spending. Whenever a Democrat takes office, the GOP suddenly rediscovers its commitment to austerity, bemoaning the debt being passed on to our children. This hypocrisy is particularly acute when it comes to the debt ceiling, a pointless procedural quirk that doesn’t increase spending but allows debts incurred by already approved spending to be paid off. (The ceiling was temporarily suspended, quietly and without Republican protest, two years ago under Donald Trump.)



Newt Gingrich was the first Republican leader to weaponize the debt ceiling when he was speaker of the House in the 1990s, but battles over the limit became routine during the Obama administration. McConnell and other Republicans took the debt ceiling hostage on a number of occasions, flirting with economic catastrophe in the middle of the most significant recession since World War II. These maneuvers were not done out of principle or financial prudence but represented a naked exercise in political gamesmanship. The hope was to stoke bogus fears about the debt, damage the economy, and prevent Barack Obama from winning reelection. It didn’t work, but the GOP is now running the same playbook on Joe Biden.



McConnell’s gambit is particularly rich coming after the Trump years. Not only did the national debt jump nearly 39 percent—thanks, in part, to the government response to Covid-19—the GOP was led by a president who had little time for the typical bromides of small-government conservatives. During the 2016 campaign and his presidency, Trump promised repeatedly not to cut Social Security and Medicare. Though his own policies didn’t always follow his rhetoric, there were few pleas for fiscal prudence from the right during his administration, even as the debt and deficit ballooned.

