It Shouldn’t Take a Pandemic to Boost Worker Wages

A central problem in labor economics is how to raise wages without first killing off a significant portion of the workforce. Plagues have historically reduced income inequality by reducing the labor supply, with the necessary caveat that in order to enjoy this higher standard of living the worker in question must remain one of the living. The Covid-19 pandemic is following this pattern.

One year into the crisis, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that average hourly earnings were up 21 cents, suggesting that “the rising demand for labor associated with the recovery from the pandemic may have put upward pressure on wages.” McDonald’s announced last week that it’s boosting wages by approximately 10 percent at its company-owned stores. Bank of America said earlier this week that it’s on track to boost its hourly wage minimum to $25. This is all happening because Covid-19 killed more than half a million people during the past year.

The relationship between mortality and rising wages is more complicated today than in the past. During the Black Death that raged through Europe in the second half of the 14th century, the “greatest social disruption” wasn’t, as Barbara Tuchman wrote in her 1978 history A Distant Mirror, the fact that nearly half of Europe’s population died from a horrible disease. Rather, it was the “concerted demand for higher wages” that resulted from a growing labor shortage. In desperation, England and France imposed various prohibitions against peasants refusing to work, demanding higher pay, and so on. These statutes were precursors, Tuchman pointed out, to 20th century “‘conspiracy’ laws against labor in the long struggle to prevent unionization.”