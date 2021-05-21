It Shouldn’t Take a Pandemic to Boost Worker Wages

The relationship between mortality and rising wages is more complicated today than in the past. During the Black Death that raged through Europe in the second half of the fourteenth century, the “greatest social disruption” wasn’t, as Barbara Tuchman wrote in her 1978 history, A Distant Mirror, the fact that nearly half of Europe’s population died from a horrible disease. Rather, it was the “concerted demand for higher wages” that resulted from a growing labor shortage. In desperation, England and France imposed various prohibitions against peasants refusing to work, demanding higher pay, and so on. These statutes were precursors, Tuchman pointed out, to twentieth-century “‘conspiracy’ laws against labor in the long struggle to prevent unionization.”

The prohibitions didn’t work. Among the violations logged by the English Parliament in 1352 were worker demands that they be paid two or three times what they’d been paid before the plague. If caught, Tuchman wrote, these scofflaws “were to be branded on the forehead with F for ‘fugitive.’” It didn’t matter. Employers paid the higher wages anyway.

It was much the same with the Spanish influenza pandemic of 1918, which was deadlier to younger victims than to older ones. Separating the effects of World War I from the effects of the Spanish flu are a little tricky. (A cataclysmic global war is another handy way to reduce income inequality.) But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calculates that the Spanish flu killed 675,000 people out of a U.S. population of 103.2 million. A 2007 paper on the labor effects by Thomas Garrett of the St. Louis Fed concluded that on average, “a ten percent increase in city-level mortality rates resulted in a 3.1 percentage point increase in city manufacturing wages.” Mortality from influenza, Garrett concluded, did more to increase wages than mortality from combat in the Great War.