Cory Booker Wants Baby Bonds in the Budget Reconciliation Bill

Booker’s baby bonds plan is, on its surface, race-neutral. Every American child would receive $1,000 at birth in an “American Opportunity account” managed by the Treasury Department, and receive an additional annual deposit of up to $2,000 until they turn 18, depending on their family income.

As Black families are disproportionately poorer than white families, they would benefit more from the baby bonds program. According to data from the Federal Reserve, white Americans owned about 84 percent of the nation’s wealth in 2020, compared to 4 percent by Black Americans, who comprise more than 13 percent of the population. Although poverty rates have decreased in recent years, they are still highest among Black Americans, reaching nearly 19 percent in 2019, according to the Census Bureau. (The policy would also likely benefit Hispanic Americans of all races, who also have higher poverty rates, a lower share of the nation’s wealth, and have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus.)

The senators’ letter notes that “disparities are the result of intentional policymaking.” Black Americans are still feeling the economic effects from practices such as housing discrimination and segregation. They were also largely excluded from the social policies of the first half of the twentieth century that helped lift the economic prospects of white Americans, such as the New Deal and the GI Bill. This discrimination already came after 250 years of enslavement, which necessarily prevented accrual of wealth across generations.

“For decades, federal, state, and local policy has stripped wealth and opportunity from Black and Brown people, and our tax code is overwhelmingly skewed to reward the already-affluent. We have an opportunity to build a just economic recovery that addresses the economic injustices of the past and present and moves us towards an economic future that leaves no family behind,” the letter says.