Cory Booker Wants Baby Bonds in the Budget Reconciliation Bill

There’s a chance that Booker’s proposal on baby bonds could be included in the budget reconciliation bill, as it has some passionate supporters. One of the signatories of the letter is Senator Dick Durbin, the majority whip. Schumer is a co-sponsor of the American Opportunity Accounts Act, as is Senator Bernie Sanders, the chair of the Budget Committee. In a statement supporting the baby bonds bill when it was reintroduced in February, Schumer said that it would “help address inequality, establish the foundation of a solid financial future for our kids and serve as a down payment on the milestones that too many families find are out of basic reach.”

However, Democrats are already trying to cram several policies into the bill, and a few moderates have balked at the price tag. Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema, one of the lead negotiators of the bipartisan bill, has said that she is unwilling to support the $3.5 trillion price tag floated by Democratic leaders. Democrats may also want to add raising the debt ceiling to the reconciliation bill, which would hike up the costs further.

Democrats have to pass this second bill—which is focused on so-called “human” infrastructure priorities—through reconciliation, a complicated and arduous process that will allow the measure to be approved without any Republican votes. The final version of the legislation will also be affected by the rulings of the Senate parliamentarian, who can make decisions about what can and cannot be included in reconciliation bills.