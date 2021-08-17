Biden’s Reckoning on Afghanistan Has a Gaping Hole

But just as the CIA and all the other expensively intrusive U.S. spy agencies missed the collapse of the Soviet Union, so did America’s intelligence community blunder again over the pace of the fall of Kabul. There will be many self-serving explanations by intelligence agencies that such a total collapse was indeed a possible scenario included in all memos to the president. But, if that were the case, Biden (no amateur when it comes to reading CIA reports) would never have uttered such cringeworthy lines in July as, “There’s going to be no circumstance where you see people being lifted off the roof of an embassy of the United States in Afghanistan.”

In the days ahead, the desperation deployment of 6,000 American military forces to Kabul may belatedly organize a much more orderly finale to the nation’s longest war. While nothing can repair the damage from the chaos—and, yes, callousness—of the last week, a sustained drive to evacuate all the Afghans who worked for Americans in Kabul, plus all the beleaguered journalists and humanitarian workers, might salvage a smidge of national honor.

There is an irresistible temptation in American political life to look at every event through the prism of “who won the week.” But even more than the Senate infrastructure bill, the humiliating defeat in Afghanistan was a bipartisan endeavor. Every president since 2001, including Obama, deserves an ample share of blame. But at a point when the American mood of isolationism rivals that of the 1920s, it is hard to see swing voters sustaining political outrage over the embarrassing last days in Kabul. Before America votes in 2022, so many other domestic issues (especially the pandemic) will move to the center of the political debate.