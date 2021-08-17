Biden’s Reckoning on Afghanistan Has a Gaping Hole

There is an irresistible temptation in American political life to look at every event through the prism of “who won the week.” But even more than the Senate infrastructure bill, the humiliating defeat in Afghanistan was a bipartisan endeavor. Every president since 2001, including Obama, deserves an ample share of blame. But at a point when the American mood of isolationism rivals the 1920s, it is hard to see sustained political outrage from swing voters over the embarrassing last days in Kabul. Before America votes in 2022, so many other domestic issues (especially the pandemic) will move to the center of the political debate.

History has never been fair. In poetic terms, it would have been far more appropriate if Lyndon Johnson or Richard Nixon had been in the White House for the fall of Saigon. But Jerry Ford drew the short straw—and it will always be associated with his presidency.

Joe Biden, unlike most political figures, entered the White House as a full citizen of the Republic of Suffering for all the devastating personal losses (the death of his first wife Neilia, his infant daughter Amy and, of course, his beloved son Beau) that he has endured over the decades. What that means is that the worst day for Biden in the White House will never come close to being the worst day of his life.

That is why Biden presumably has the inner resources to weather this sad-eyed finale of the American entanglement in Afghanistan without indulging in endless why-me self-pity. Monday’s speech, despite its glossing over of the intelligence failures, was an honest attempt to reckon with the magnitude of the disaster that accompanies the uniquely American folly of nation-building.