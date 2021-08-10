Good Riddance to Andrew Cuomo

It was no surprise that Cuomo’s response to the barrage of sexual harassment allegations that have crippled his administration throughout 2021 was to punch back and play the victim. After New York attorney general Tish James released a damning, 165-page report outlining Cuomo’s long history of sexual harassment, his targeting of attractive women (including a New York state trooper) to work near him, and the astonishingly toxic culture of his Albany workplace, Cuomo’s response was to muddy the waters. Over a montage of the governor hugging and kissing his famous friends, Cuomo insisted that he wasn’t a creep—he was simply a handsy Italian American. “I do it with everyone,” Cuomo said. “Black and white, young and old, straight and LGBTQ, powerful people, friends, strangers, people who I meet on the street.” His administration then attempted to rebut James’s report with its own report, which consisted of dozens of pages of photographs of politicians hugging and kissing people.



It was also a message to his critics: If you want me out, you’re going to force me out. For months, the governor had managed to cling to just enough political power to hold onto his office: Though despised in the state Senate, he still had enough protectors in the Assembly. He still had powerful unions on his side. He still had millions in the bank that he could disperse to those willing to slow-walk impeachment. The James report depleted all of these resources, save for the money. His allies belatedly abandoned him. Cuomo was on an island. Even his attack dog and closest adviser, Melissa DeRosa, jumped ship. Still, he bared his teeth and stood his ground, insisting that he would have to be forced out; that only he could fix the mess that he had made.



All of that came to an end during a surprise press conference Tuesday afternoon, at which Cuomo essentially submitted his two-weeks’ notice. It was at once inevitable and shocking. It was inevitable because his impeachment had finally started rolling; after months of delay Cuomo was finally going to be forced out of office. It was shocking because Cuomo had always fought back; preferring never to give an inch and salt the earth behind him as he went. His “total war” approach to politics has been bad for New York, but it has been good for Andrew Cuomo. He was, like fellow Queens-born Donald Trump, someone you could only imagine being dragged out of office.

