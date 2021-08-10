Good Riddance to Andrew Cuomo

For the last ten years, Andrew Cuomo has held onto power by bullying and belittling everyone in his path. He has been ruthless, taking on and taking out opponents of all stripes—though particularly on his left—with relish and cynicism. Whether you’re a left-wing political figure, a journalist, or the mayor of the nation’s biggest city, it didn’t matter. Any infraction, however minor, would be met with full and unrelenting force.

And for ten years, Cuomo surrounded himself with like-minded enforcers eager to spend nights and weekends berating anyone who dared criticize New York’s governor. He also remade New York’s Democratic Party in his own image, exerting maximum control, taking down rivals, and, until recently, keeping the left in check. Albany was a foreboding and transactional place long before Andrew Cuomo got there; it has grown exponentially darker over the last decade. And yet, the greatest trick that the imperious Cuomo pulled was successfully play-acting as a model progressive, and an advocate for women’s rights. (He did, after all, found the “Women’s Equality Party,” a malevolent attempt to punish the Working Families Party for disloyalty.) In 2019, he channeled Louis XIV, telling his progressive critics, “I am the left.”



It was no surprise that Cuomo’s response to the barrage of sexual harassment allegations that have crippled his administration throughout 2021 was to punch back and play the victim. After New York attorney general Tish James released a damning, 165-page report outlining Cuomo’s long history of sexual harassment, his targeting of attractive women (including a New York state trooper) to work near him, and the astonishingly toxic culture of his Albany workplace, Cuomo’s response was to muddy the waters. Over a montage of the governor hugging and kissing his famous friends, Cuomo insisted that he wasn’t a creep—he was simply a handsy Italian-American. “I do it with everyone,” Cuomo said. “Black and white, young and old, straight and LGBTQ, powerful people, friends, strangers, people who I meet on the street.” His administration then attempted to rebut James’s report with its own report, which consisted of dozens of pages of photographs of politicians hugging and kissing people.

