Biden Has Two Weeks to Save As Many Afghans As He Can

The United States is obviously no stranger to taking in people displaced by overseas upheavals. Thousands of liberal-minded Germans emigrated to the U.S. after the failure of the 1848 revolutions in Europe; many of these “Forty-Eighters” played an outsized role in American politics over the next few decades. Los Angeles is home to tens of thousands of Iranian immigrants who fled after the revolution in 1979. And in perhaps the most apt parallel to the Afghan situation, the U.S. took in more than 100,000 Vietnamese refugees after the fall of Saigon in 1975, many of whom resettled in Texas.

Biden is obviously less hostile to refugees and immigrants than his immediate predecessor—especially those from the Muslim world. But he could stand to do more than clear the lowest possible bar. When the U.S. began evacuating Vietnamese civilians who favored the United States in the 1970s, Biden publicly opposed the program. “The United States has no obligation to evacuate one, or 100,001, South Vietnamese,” he said in a Senate floor speech at the time. Earlier this year, he also briefly refused to lift the annual cap on refugee admissions above its Trump-era lows, only to backtrack under immense criticism and pressure from fellow Democrats.

In his first public remarks since the fall of Kabul, Biden acknowledged that the U.S. withdrawal led to a more rapid collapse than expected or hoped for, but he resolutely stood by his decision to end this country’s longest war. His confidence stems from his apparent belief that the American public shares his thinking on “nation-building” and the utility—or futility—of staying in Afghanistan any longer. Though there are many in Washington and on Twitter who disagree, there is little reason so far to think he’s misread the national mood.

At the same time, it’s hard to imagine that Americans will stomach leaving thousands of Afghan civilians who want a better life in the United States to a grim fate under Taliban rule. By his own statement, the U.S. military presence in Afghanistan will last for another two weeks, even if it’s limited to Kabul’s crowded airport. Getting as many people out as possible—even if it means stuffing them into C-17s and leaving the paperwork and red tape until they’re safely out of the country—is the only moral way to end the Afghan War.