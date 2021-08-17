Biden Has Two Weeks to Save As Many Afghans As He Can

There is a more urgent task at hand, however: We must ensure that thousands of Afghans at risk of persecution once the U.S. exits on August 31 aren’t left to the depredations of the Taliban. The Biden administration did not do nearly enough to accelerate the special immigrant visa, or SIV, program for Afghans who worked for the U.S. during the war, and the rapid collapse of the Afghan government has only raised the likelihood of a broader refugee crisis. Biden can argue that there was little he could have done to prevent Afghanistan from collapsing. But he will be wholly responsible if the U.S. fails to rescue these people.

It’s unclear exactly how many Afghans might be eligible for the visa program. The White House said on Monday that roughly 2,000 visa applicants and their families are already in the United States. How many others remain stuck in limbo is hard to discern. In June, a bipartisan group of lawmakers said in a letter to the White House that more than 18,000 Afghans had already applied. That number likely rose over the last two months, especially as the breadth of the Taliban’s victories became more apparent. The lawmakers said in June that the average waiting period for such visas was “800+ days,” or more than two years.

Why does it take so long? It doesn’t help that simply applying for a special immigrant visa is a laborious marathon that makes the average DMV trip look like a light stroll. The State Department’s website for the program claims it’s a five-step process, but experts say that it’s closer to 14 steps. In general terms, an applicant has to obtain an assortment of documents from their current or former U.S.-backed employer, a letter of recommendation, and other identification papers. They then must submit the materials to the U.S. embassy, which for the next few weeks will operate out of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.