These Companies Say They Support Voting Rights Reform. So Will They Stop Donating to Mitch McConnell Now?

Earlier this month, more than 150 companies signed an open letter calling on Congress “to restore the protections of the Voting Rights Act, removing barriers to voting and building the truly representative 21st century democracy our country deserves.” The letter endorsed the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, or H.R. 4, which would restore a key provision of the VRA that was gutted by the Supreme Court in the 2013 decision Shelby County v. Holder.

H.R. 4 may be approved in the House as early as this week, but likely will stall in the Senate, where it would need 10 Republican votes to advance. Only only Republican senator, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, supports it. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has called the bill “unnecessary,” a clear signal to his GOP colleagues not to join Murkowski and the Democrats.

“There’s no threat to the voting rights law,” he told reporters in June. “It’s against the law to discriminate in voting on the basis of race already.” While race-based discrimination is illegal, the preclearance requirement would have allowed a discriminatory policy to be rejected before it was enacted; without it, people must file litigation against new laws after they go into effect.