These Companies Say They Support Voting Rights Reform. So Will They Stop Donating to Mitch McConnell Now?

Research by Accountable.US also found that seven firms among the signatories are affiliated with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which opposed the Democrats’ For the People Act, a sweeping elections and campaign finance reform bill that was blocked in the Senate in June. However, an April letter by the chamber to senators urging them to vote against the bill also asked Congress to reform voting laws, suggesting the creation of a bipartisan national commission to “make recommendations for improving our election system”—an indication that the chamber’s problem was not with the voting reforms in the bill, but with its provisions related to campaign finance.



“Public declarations of support for federal voter protections mean nothing when corporations undermine those sentiments by failing to hold lawmakers and groups like the U.S. Chamber of Commerce accountable for promoting voter suppression,” Herrig said. “If corporations and their PACs continue to back those more interested in perpetuating Trump’s Big Lie, they owe their employees, shareholders, consumers, and communities an explanation why they are not being honest and consistent in their values.”



Some companies have come under fire in recent months for donating to Republican politicians who voted against certifying President Biden’s Electoral College victories, with Toyota promising in July that it would stop contributing to them. But other companies that pledged to avoid donating to any lawmaker who voted against certification in the immediate aftermath of the January 6 attack on the Capitol have nonetheless resumed giving cash to PACs that benefit the reelection efforts of these members of Congress.

