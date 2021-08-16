Democrats Continue Their Doomed Push To Save Voting Rights

It would be fair to say that the eyes of the nation are not currently focused on the uphill battle to advance voting rights legislation in Congress. Images of the fall of Kabul to the Taliban, after 20 years of seemingly fruitless American engagement in Afghanistan, dominated screens over the weekend, leading President Joe Biden to hastily return to Washington on Monday to deliver remarks.

Members of Congress have also trained their focus on the situation in Afghanistan, with Republicans and even some Democrats critical of the scheduled U.S. troop withdrawal to which Biden has clung, and of the potential failures of intelligence that did not account with anything resembling precision for how quickly the Afghan government could fall to the Taliban. With Congress in recess, the members who have contributed their stinging statements to the cause are largely doing so from their home districts. The House is not set to return to Washington until August 23, and foreign policy is not expected to be the main focus of that week’s action.