Democrats Continue Their Doomed Push To Save Voting Rights

The For the People Act had and continues to have no Republican support, and Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, a moderate who often finds himself the key vote in certain ideological fights, has expressed reservations about its scope. In contrast, H.R. 4 has the support of exactly one Republican senator, Lisa Murkowski—nine short of the 10 needed to break a filibuster. Despite pressure from outside voting rights groups, Democrats are unlikely to eliminate the filibuster, given opposition from Manchin and Senator Kyrsten Sinema. Biden has also stopped short of calling for ending the practice, even as he has insisted that shoring up voting rights is a priority for his administration.

Few, if any, Republicans are expected to join Murkowski in supporting H.R. 4. Manchin earlier this year raised the prospect of applying preclearance to all 50 states, arguing that this idea could get bipartisan support, but Republicans have signaled that they think bill interfering with how states run elections would amount to federal overreach. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, whose support or opposition is generally a bellwether for whether a bill has a chance of passing, has called the legislation “unnecessary.” During the hearing on Monday, subcommittee ranking member Rep. Mike Johnson said that “we should applaud the court’s decision in Shelby County because it acknowledges and recognizes we have come a long, long way from one of the most shameful chapters in this country’s history.”

“Instead of recognizing that progress this country’s made, Democrat colleagues seek to propagate legislation that would amount to an unconstitutional federal power grab over local elections,” Johnson said, demonstrating the contrast between modern Republicans and those who had voted to renew the Voting Rights Act with large bipartisan majorities in the decades between 1965 and 2013.

To the cynical mind, Monday’s hearing was an exercise in futility; the bill that will in all likelihood pass the House as early as next week is just as equally likely to fail in the Senate. The fight to shore up voting rights will also, fairly or not, continue to be overshadowed by seemingly more immediate issues, such as the withdrawal from Afghanistan and the ongoing debate over infrastructure legislation. Congress will likely dedicate much of autumn to the sticky yet critically important issues of raising the debt ceiling and funding the government.