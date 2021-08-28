The California Recall Election Could Wreck the Country

Early voting is already underway in the recall election of California Governor Gavin Newsom. If you haven’t seen a lot of media coverage of the embattled Democrat’s recent struggles, that’s not your fault. As TNR’s Matt Ford wrote last week, public ignorance about Newsom’s travails is the natural result of the mainstream press’s East Coast media bias—which also plays a big role in why the Golden State’s perennial wildfires, and by extension, the climate crisis at their root, aren’t covered nearly as well as they should be.

What happens in California often has a tidal effect on the rest of the nation. Its gross state product tops out around $3.2 trillion, making it the world’s fifth-largest economy; its peers among sovereign nations would be Germany and India. And with 40 million people to govern, the policies that get enacted by California lawmakers often influence the national policy debate. California is, in many ways, a laboratory of democracy. But the recall election—a product of the state’s less well-considered experiments in direct democracy—threatens to leak something very destructive from that lab.

Newsom’s mess is largely of his own making. As James Pogue wrote for TNR back in February, the Covid pandemic, and Newsom’s questionable actions during the crisis, tipped the scales against him. As governor, he presided over some chaotic off-again, on-again restrictions that shuttered businesses and enjoined people to quarantine at home. He then failed the simple test of leading by example: In November, Newsom was spotted dining out maskless at French Laundry, the Bay Area’s most hoity-toity eatery, with the CEO of the California Medical Association, at a time when most Californians were forgoing such pleasures in the name of public health. His poll numbers promptly tanked.