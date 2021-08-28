The California Recall Election Could Wreck the Country

Newsom’s name is not permitted to appear on the ballots. Moreover, voters won’t get to pick from among the state’s credible Democratic alternatives because none had the incentive to run: Anyone who might be a like-minded replacement for Newsom opposes the recall in the first place. All of this creates a situation in which a small number of Californians could throw over an elected governor in favor of a replacement who could never command the support of a majority of California voters in a normal election.

How did the state come to have this wild scheme? As Los Angeles Times columnist Michael Hiltzik explained, California’s experiment in direct democracy began over a century ago, at a time when railroad robber barons had effectively bought off both parties. Placing the tiller of democracy directly in the hands of voters seemed, at the time, to be a good idea—even a necessary one—and so reformers gave voters the power to recall their governor and to enact laws via ballot initiative. There were many who resisted these ideas, but supporters believed the reforms would inspire people to get better informed about politics. What they failed to anticipate was that voters’ main source of information might be well-funded political grifters.

If the polls are any guide, the recall election is too close for comfort. And if you think the election’s impact on your life will be remote, consider this: Should California Senator Dianne Feinstein, 88 years old and in declining health, take leave of her post for any reason, the recall’s victor may get to appoint her replacement and end the Democrats’ narrow Senate majority. What catches fire in California may soon burn everyone.