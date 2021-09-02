Two Frontline Workers on Day One of Texas’s New Abortion Ban

“The past two weeks, I turned nobody away.”

The past two weeks, I turned nobody away. Once I realized S.B. 8 was coming to pass, I just took everybody. It’s been a mix of panic and frenzy and anxiety with sadness and, I don’t know, a weird existential sort of dread. The stress level is definitely a lot higher. Especially up until today, there was an underlying sense of panic, especially for the folks who had appointments on [August] 30 or 31, trying to get them in. It was a down-to-the-wire kind of situation. Even just in a day, that’s shifted to frustration and sadness. People aren’t really understanding why they need to leave the state to get an abortion. People understand why—they’re talking to clinics, and clinics are educating them—but the bigger picture, why is it necessary for this law to exist? And it’s not. I know why this law exists. It’s to make abortion virtually inaccessible.

I’ve had a few conversations today where we both cried. I had somebody who I was helping travel from a smaller city in Texas to a larger city for a legal abortion because they were under the limit, and everything went fine for their consultation yesterday. And in order to comply with the law, I think the clinics have to do an ultrasound on the second day as well. And just in a day, they can’t get an abortion anymore, because there was cardiac activity on their sonogram. The clinic gave them a list of other clinics out of state to go to. You know, some people don’t want to deal with the stress of traveling out of state. And I think it’s just really overwhelming to already travel inside of the state to get your legal abortion, and everything is fine, and then all of a sudden you can’t even get your abortion in Texas. I’m there to reassure them and let them know that wherever they’ve got to go, we’ve got their travel handled. That’s not a problem on our end. But it was a sad conversation.

Today [Wednesday], I also talked to somebody who was at a doctor’s office getting an ultrasound, and I was like, let me know what the ultrasound says, and maybe you can stay in your city and get an abortion. We had been texting earlier in the week, but it was the first time I had spoken to them about their appointment. She’s going to be traveling out of state. Everybody’s leaving. We’ve had primarily people going to New Mexico or Oklahoma. We’ve had requests for people to go as far away as Seattle or the D.C. area. So we’re starting to get people going further away, probably as closer states start to be booked up. I think it means that people are maybe just throwing spaghetti against the wall and seeing what sticks.