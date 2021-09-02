Two Frontline Workers on Day One of Texas’s New Abortion Ban

“I said that many times over the summer: Roe is going to fall before we even hear that case.”

I haven’t been working in clinics this week, and I don’t know if that’s good or bad. When other terrible political things have happened in this country over the past few years, I’ve been providing abortion care on those days, and it really grounds and centers me to be there for people. This week, many clinics stayed open until the midnight deadline for providing abortion care. I got a phone call from one of my clinics at 8:30 at night on August 31, asking if I could come help finish seeing patients. My colleagues told me yesterday that they had to turn away a lot of people. I work in other states; I became licensed to work in other states knowing this would not be the last time services were ended here. I needed to figure out how to keep working and caring for folks. Right now I’m working on plans to help get people in my community who are not eligible for care here to the next best state where I can take care of them, too.

I’ve also been working behind the scenes to educate our legislatures in Texas about the bill. This was my first time doing this work. It was fascinating, but also deeply painful as an outsider to electoral politics to see how undemocratic democracy really is. Democracy feels dead to me because we only do it in the dark. We can elect all the officials we want, all the Democrats we want if we’re Democratic, but ultimately, our system is not set up in a way that our representatives do what’s best for our community. It’s about procedures, and deals, who knows who, and agreements that some people made that you didn’t even know. I’m the person who is actually in the room, has to be face-to-face with those asking for care, and has to tell patients, “Even though I’m highly skilled and trained to safely perform this procedure, and even though it is completely safe for me to do right here, I have to send you to another state because you’re 22 weeks.” Knowing that decisions over the reality of people’s lives are just made in back rooms makes it incredibly hard to even know what you should do next.

Last night, I had a Zoom get-together with my fund, and it was the first time I had laughed in a few days. The community supporting abortions here in Texas and abortion funds bring me a lot of joy. The funds’ work is 100 percent about centering those most impacted by extremist abortion law. That’s who we serve, and that speaks to the very, very heart of why I became a physician in the first place: Service to those people — my people. Having people by my corner who you’re working with and unapologetically stand in their values brings me joy.

Growing up as an Iranian in an all-white community, I used to feel ashamed of being different. As a kid, I sought out outcasts: I found my home in in the first-generation community, in the queer community, and the punk community. The lessons from all those communities taught me a lot about being joyful through the pain. I get a lot of my strength and resilience from that. Before I became a mom myself, the goal and the drive around that service to my community. Once I became a mom, it was about making a better world for my kid. When you’re an abortion provider’s kid, you know a lot about abortion. And you know, this morning, my kid told me, “Look, Mom. You have two choices. You can either move to another country and provide abortions there. Or, you can just keep fighting here for abortions.” I asked him which one I should do. He told me to keep fighting. And then he went off to first grade.