The Gavin Newsom Recall Election Is More About Washington Than Sacramento

And the stakes are high in both California and nationally. It’s possible that California’s governor will have to pick a successor for Feinstein, sometime within the next few years, if she becomes ill and retires or dies. That’s something a lot of people don’t want to talk about openly, but it’s certainly something that White House officials are reportedly concerned about (although one official stressed to me that it is not the most pressing concern at the moment).

Newsom actually already has a track record on appointing senators. When Harris became vice president, Newsom’s replacement pick made history as the state’s first Latino senator and, of course, a Democrat. If another vacancy opened up, Newsom would pick yet another Democrat. It’s safe to say that a Governor Elder or another Republican running in the recall would pick a conservative that the state’s Democratic population and the progressive community at large would find abhorrent. In that scenario, Democrats’ razor-thin majority in the Senate would almost immediately be erased and with that any hope of Joe Biden passing any more big legislation.

There are stakes that matter statewide to Californians, as well. For the progressive wing of the party, the recall process has distracted from a golden opportunity to push proposals on immigration, Medicare for All, and wealth taxes—which haven’t gone far in Newsom’s first two years. Now the choice is: keep that window open or watch it slam shut with a new governor.

“Of course it’s serious,” Sandra Lowe, a California Democratic National Commiteewoman, said of the recall. “You have to take these kinds of things seriously. This is California. It’s the home of the recall.… People are—they’re beat up. They’re angry. And so you have take it seriously, and I think the governor is taking it seriously.”