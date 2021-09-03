The Gavin Newsom Recall Election Is More About Washington Than Sacramento

Newsom is hardly the go-to elected official for progressives. But he’s also not the kind of Democrat whom that wing of the party would find most objectionable. Under Newsom, California has avoided some of the worst aspects of the Covid pandemic, partially because he was quick to issue a shelter-in-place order. Under his tenure California Democrats in office have expanded paid family leave and doubled the state’s earned-income tax credit. He also signed a law that let transgender inmates in California be put in prisons that match their gender. He’s struggled more on housing policy, as well, and there are plenty of promises he has made to liberals that haven’t been fulfilled.

But at the end of the day, the prospect of Newsom being replaced by right-wing radio host and provocateur Larry Elder or the dozens of other candidates on the ballot is a powerful motivator for uniting Democrats across the country behind the first-term governor.

In this case, the way the recall is set up, it’s possible for one of the 40-some other candidates to win with a small plurality. The recall election works in two parts. The first vote is on whether Newsom should be recalled. The second vote is on who should replace him. So it’s possible for someone like Elder to have only a tiny sliver of support but enough of a plurality—if Newsom is recalled—to become governor in the end.