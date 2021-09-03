Can Salman Rushdie and Substack Revive Serialized Fiction?

And so, fourteen years after the Kindle, e-books are prevalent but not dominant, a decision that stemmed in part from public appetite and in part from publishers’ insistence that books not get devalued the way that music, in particular, was—a new ebook typically costs only a few dollars less than a new hardcover on Amazon, which has a virtual ebook monopoly. And so the calls for some new form have largely ceased. (In terms of fiction, authors have also barely figured out how to write about the social internet, let alone integrate it into their work.)



Substack is, nevertheless, an intriguing development, but it’s one that harkens to fiction’s past rather than its future. Serialization was hugely popular in the 19th century and was embraced by many authors, most notably Charles Dickens. The techniques it encourages—suspense, in particular—would seem particularly valuable in the peak TV era. There are calls every few years for a return to serialization in part because it seems like a guarantee of renewed relevance for the novel, a way of competing with cliffhanger-driven shows that dominate Twitter discussion.



Rushdie is adamant that he won’t be the person to figure out the book’s next chapter: “I have a very strong suspicion, it is not going to be somebody of my age who comes up with it,” he told The Guardian. He’s probably right: For the moment, he seems most excited to use Substack to blog, which doesn’t make him that unique to the platform. (Blogging, like the book, is also oddly resilient.) Still, I have a suspicion that, despite the hype, there isn’t much of a future for serialization. People like to read at their own pace and have shown little interest in gimmicky attempts at serializing books. More importantly, this type of doled-out entertainment is currently being done much more effectively by television creators. In a world in which a practically infinite array of entertainment options are constantly at one’s fingertips, serialization simply doesn’t make a lot of sense. (In any case, if you were going to start somewhere, it would probably be with a Gillian Flynn-type writer of literary thrillers, not a past-his-peak Salman Rushdie.) Substack’s dipping its toe in fiction, but don’t expect it to replace Farrar Strauss and Giroux.



Rushdie has, for his part, mostly shrugged his shoulders at the idea that he would be the artist to finally deliver a killing blow to this “incredibly, mutinously alive” art form. Perhaps we can kill off the narrative of the book’s imminent demise and look to those areas that truly need an intervention. To wit: Technology itself has done little to alter the form of the book itself; its main impact on literature has been economic. We don’t have immersive books with snippets of audio and video. Instead, we have Amazon, a destructive behemoth whose workers are treated like robots, that started its life as an online bookstore.

