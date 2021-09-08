The Supreme Court Will Decide if Congress Can Ban Cockfighting in Puerto Rico

The federal government, which urged the justices to reject the petition, countered that cockfighting in Puerto Rico was far from a local affair. “A congressional report in 1976 found that animal fights ‘attract fighting animals and spectators from numerous states,’ are ‘advertised in print media of nationwide circulation,’ and ‘often involve gambling,’” the Justice Department told the court in its own brief. It also made a point that may be far more salient to the justices than it would have been a few years ago. “Members of Congress also have noted that cockfights can affect commerce by contributing to the spread of diseases such as avian influenzas,” the department noted.

Even if the justices take a narrower view of the Commerce Clause, however, the federal government also argued that Congress acted well within its powers to regulate territorial affairs. The Constitution’s Territory Clause gives Congress the broad authority to “make all needful rules and regulations” within U.S. territories that aren’t part of a state, and the Supreme Court has previously held that this power is analogous to those held by state governments to pass their own laws within the federal system. Under that reasoning, the Justice Department argued, Congress could ban cockfighting within Puerto Rico even if it could not do so under the Commerce Clause within the 50 states.

Puerto Rico and many of its top officials say the Territory Clause argument is part of the problem: It maintains an inequitable status quo between 3.2 million Americans who have unique statelike powers for self-government and a federal government that can override them on a whim. “The imposition of Section 12616 on Puerto Rico’s intrastate practice and tradition of cockfighting goes against the local and internal self-government recognized and agreed between Congress and the people of Puerto Rico, in a process that occurred from 1950 to 1952, and that is still in force today,” the Puerto Rico Senate argued in its own brief, claiming that the commonwealth should be viewed akin to a state in this case.

More broadly, the case also highlights how colonialism continues to shape Puerto Rico, its basic governance, and its cultural heritage. “As more than adequately explained in [Ortiz-Díaz’s] brief, cockfighting events in Puerto Rico are not economic activities that in any way affect the ebb and flow of interstate commerce but rather a deeply engrained cultural tradition embedded in Puerto Rican ethos for almost half a millennium,” Rafael Hernández-Montañez, the speaker of the commonwealth’s House of Representatives, told the court.