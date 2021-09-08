The Supreme Court Will Decide if Congress Can Ban Cockfighting in Puerto Rico

In July, the Puerto Rican government filed a friend of the court brief in favor of Ortiz-Díaz’s argument, arguing that there was “no rational basis” to believe that cockfighting on the island had an interstate effect. “First, in approving Section 12616, Congress did not even address the matter of whether such activity affects interstate commerce,” Puerto Rico argued. “Second, cockfighting is not a good that may affect the interstate market; rather, it is an activity that may not be exported. Third, since cockfighting had been illegal in all states at the time when Section 12616 was approved, there was no substantial interstate market to consider. Fourth, Puerto Rico law clearly and strictly limits this activity to gamecocks born and bred in Puerto Rico.”

The federal government, which urged the justices to reject the petition, countered that cockfighting in Puerto Rico was far from a local affair. “A congressional report in 1976 found that animal fights ‘attract fighting animals and spectators from numerous states,’ are ‘advertised in print media of nationwide circulation,’ and ‘often involve gambling,’” the Justice Department told the court in its own brief. It also made a point that may be far more salient to the justices than it would have been a few years ago. “Members of Congress also have noted that cockfights can affect commerce by contributing to the spread of diseases such as avian influenzas,” the department noted.

Even if the justices take a narrower view of the Commerce Clause, however, the federal government also argued that Congress acted well within its powers to regulate territorial affairs. The Constitution’s Territory Clause gives Congress the broad authority to “make all needful rules and regulations” within U.S. territories that aren’t part of a state, and the Supreme Court has previously held that this power is analogous to those held by state governments to pass their own laws within the federal system. Under that reasoning, the Justice Department argued, Congress could ban cockfighting within Puerto Rico even if it could not do so under the Commerce Clause within the 50 states.