Republicans Are Road-Testing Trump’s Reelection Strategy in California

As with so many of the ideas that spill from Trump’s paranoiac imagination, the idea that Democrats have engineered a massive voter fraud conspiracy across dozens of states is now a key plank of the Republican Party platform; an operating premise of the party that’s done more to undermine democracy than any since the Reconstruction era. The effort to recall Newsom was always going to be a steep climb. California is a deep-blue state, in which Democrats outnumber Republicans by a nearly two-to-one margin and which Joe Biden won by 30 points. A recall victory for Republicans would be a stunning outcome, even given California’s bizarre rules, because it’s not a mystery why Democrats are favored to win statewide elections. But Republicans—led by Donald Trump—are sticking to their story, insisting that it could only happen through a massive, and unneeded, electoral conspiracy.



Fox Nation’s Tomi Lahren told her viewers that “the only thing that will save Gavin Newsom is voter fraud.” Baseless claims of fraud have trended on social media throughout the summer. Larry Elder, the Republican radio host most likely to become the state’s governor if Newsom is recalled, has also suggested that Dominion Voting Systems was working to rig the gubernatorial recall election.



In other words, cynical Republicans are taking lemons and making lemonade. If they fail in their recall effort, they can still use the election to continue to push claims that Democrats are stealing elections throughout the country, and then weaponize those claims for the purpose of pushing through voting laws even more suppressive than the ones that have been passed or proposed in the wake of the 2020 election, propelled by the same lies.

