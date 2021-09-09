Republicans Are Road-Testing Trump’s Reelection Strategy in California

“It’s probably rigged.” That was Donald Trump’s assessment of the effort to recall Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom, during an appearance on the dutifully sycophantic network Newsmax. “They’re sending out all ballots―the ballots are mail-out, mail-in ballots. I guess you even have a case where you can make your own ballot. When that happens, nobody’s going to win except these Democrats.”

As usual with Trump, a gigantic lie is rendered absurd by an even more fantastical one—I have no idea what “make your own ballot” means; perhaps he is referring to the legislature’s decision to allow voters to print ballots on their home printer, maybe he thinks California is encouraging its voters to take up crafting. The nucleus of the lie is simply the black insecurity that’s constantly gnawing at the heart of the former president: If you think you’re going to lose, say the whole thing was rigged against you.



As with so many of the ideas that spill from Trump’s paranoiac imagination, the idea that Democrats have engineered a massive voter fraud conspiracy across dozens of states is now a key plank of the Republican Party platform; an operating premise of the party that’s done more to undermine democracy than any since the Reconstruction era. The effort to recall Newsom was always going to be a steep climb. California is a deep-blue state, in which Democrats outnumber Republicans by a nearly two-to-one margin and which Joe Biden won by 30 points. A recall victory for Republicans would be a stunning outcome, even given California’s bizarre rules, because it’s not a mystery why Democrats are favored to win statewide elections. But Republicans—led by Donald Trump—are sticking to their story, insisting that it could only happen through a massive, and unneeded, electoral conspiracy.

