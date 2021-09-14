It’s California Recall Day, and This Is Your Reminder that Larry Elder Is Bonkers

In any other campaign, a final-weekend event with a movie star widely known for her advocacy for female victims of sexual harassment would be the singular all-consuming event of the entire contest.

Not with Elder in the race, though. In warning about the potential security holes in the recall election, he said the 2020 election was “full of shenanigans.” He did say that President Biden won the presidential election “fair and square,” before asking for a “mulligan” in the face of conservative criticism and indulging in false claims about the results of the election. In the final days of the recall, he’s also readied a voter fraud website and organized recall lawyers in the event of a loss.

Maybe McGowan should have checked Elder’s record on women’s issues a little more carefully. Elder has said that “women know less than men about political issues, economics, and current events,” pointing to a University of Pennsylvania study. He has written in his book, Showdown: Confronting Bias, Lies and the Special Interests That Divide America: “Are there legitimate business reasons for a venture capitalist to ask a female entrepreneur whether she intends to have children? Hell, yes.” He also argued in that book that women aren’t “dedicated” to their work if they have children. He’s also complained about the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Elder doesn’t believe that women face a “glass ceiling” in employment. He’s suggested that some “women were too unattractive to be sexually assaulted,” according to the Los Angeles Times. He’s criticized Roe v. Wade as “one of the worst decisions that the Supreme Court ever handed down.”