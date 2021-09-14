It’s California Recall Day, and This Is Your Reminder that Larry Elder Is Bonkers

On the environment, Elder has described global warming as “a crock” and criticized Republicans who disagreed, like the late Sen. John McCain. Once upon a time part of his website was devoted to “debunking the Gore-Bull warming myth.”

Elder has painted a picture of how he would run the state very differently from Newsom if he were to become governor. On the surface, that’s not surprising. Campaigns are all about making a contrast with your opponent. But Elder has questioned whether children should be vaccinated. He’s promised to repeal mask and vaccine mandates if elected (in contrast to Newsom, who has been fairly successful with mandates and fighting the spread of the pandemic). And in the event that Senator Dianne Feinstein’s Senate seat became available Elder has promised to select a Republican to succeed her, a move that would have huge implications on the course of Joe Biden’s presidency and the country.

All of which is a reminder that even in a contest all about contrasts the Republican with the best chance of becoming governor in this recall election would move one of the biggest economies in the world in a dramatically different direction. California has a $2.6 trillion economy—bigger than most countries across the planet. The state has enjoyed a $75.5 billion surplus under Newsom’s tenure. Newsom brings this up often and giddily highlighted distributing a “historic $12 billion state tax rebate,” the largest in history. It’s also a state that has instituted strict vaccine mandates for teachers and school staff. It’s a state that’s in the top 15 of vaccinations but has recently seen an unemployment claims jump as the pandemic continues. All of that is to say the person in charge of the state is incredibly influential not just for California but the country.

Democrats don’t see Newsom as perfect. He’s often described as unnecessarily aloof or tone deaf, and his decision to go maskless at one of the most expensive restaurants in the country will haunt him for years. But Newsom also has built a competitive governing record while Elder’s resume is undeniably thin in that regard.