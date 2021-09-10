The 33-Year-Old Tour Guide Exposing the Absurdity of the California Recall

Candidates have to pay a filing fee of $4,194.94, or the equivalent of 2 percent of the governor’s first-year salary. The only way to waive the fee was to gather a minimum of 7,000 verified signatures—a Herculean feat considering that candidates had just six days, many of which fell during the Fourth of July holiday weekend, to do so. Papagan wasn’t fazed: He’d been saving up for months to pay the filing fee. “I knew this was coming, even if the governor didn’t,” he said smugly.

“You can’t tell me that everything’s hunky-dory in California. Like, it’s not.”

Though Papagan’s politics generally skew left (“wage labor is exploitation, if you really want to know what I think,” he told me), he is just as passionate as any Republican when it comes to his frustration with Democrat-controlled California. Papagan has plenty of ire directed at Newsom, a multimillionaire whose wine and hospitality conglomerate got its first investment from billionaire Gordon Getty, a longtime family friend. During his first term in office—he’ll be up for reelection in November 2022 if the recall fails—he’s come under fire for accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations from Pacific Gas & Electric Co. while publicly criticizing it for “corporate greed” (its outdated equipment was responsible for sparking deadly blazes throughout the state) and presiding over its bankruptcy reorganization plan. More recently, The Washington Post reported that Newsom awarded a $15 million contract to Blue Shield of California, a major donor to his campaign, for statewide vaccination rollout efforts.

“You can’t tell me that everything’s hunky-dory in California. Like, it’s not,” said Papagan, the sound of fire trucks and police choppers wailing nearby, a sonic metaphor for the problems every candidate says plague the state. “My dream used to be to own a house. Then it was to live in a house. And now my dream is to live in a one-bedroom apartment.” (The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in California is $2,603, according to one recent estimate; that means a person working full-time at the state’s median hourly wage of $22.74 would have to spend nearly three-quarters of their income on rent.)

That’s part of the reason why he believes wealthy Republicans and Democrats are functionally the same. “Especially at the high levels of government, how different is your outlook gonna be from somebody who has, like, the same life as you?” he said. “They’re going to be naturally out of touch. They’re not going to see what the average person sees.”