The Democrats’ California Lesson: Make Covid the Issue

There was a point during the campaign to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom when the governor’s advisers fretted about an enthusiasm gap between Republican voters and Democratic voters—something 2021 campaigns and early 2022 campaigns are seeing across the country. On top of that, the coronavirus pandemic persisted, not just in California but across the country. The Delta variant of the pandemic was reversing the progress the state had made during the pandemic.

Sean Clegg, one of Newsom’s senior strategists, recalled the meeting this past summer in which the governor told his campaign team that officials in California’s Department of Public Health had laid out to the governor’s staff the new and alarming trajectory of the variant’s spread in the coming days—not weeks, days!—and noted that the campaign would have to factor that into its plan to keep the first-term governor in office. “I think we saw immediately the opportunity to not play defense on Delta but to play offense,” Clegg recalled in an interview.

So the Newsom team dove in, opting to frame the recall not as a referendum on Newson, which it literally was, but as a choice between Newsom and a single conservative alternative aligned with Donald Trump whose skepticism about vaccinations is on par with the most conservative corners of the Republican Party. Right-wing radio host Larry Elder, who emerged as the most likely Republican to become governor if voters did recall Newsom, wanted Republicans to know he was of the anti-mandate, anti-masking variety—and so did Newsom’s team.