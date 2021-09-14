Texas Republicans Can’t Stop All Medical Abortions

If you’re seeking an abortion in Texas, despite the state’s recent ban, you still have options. You can go to AidAccess.org, where an overseas doctor will prescribe the same medications that you would get in a clinic and have the pills shipped from India in a few weeks. You can buy the pills from online pharmacies. You can have a remote consultation with a legal abortion provider in a less restrictive state, like New Mexico, and get the pills shipped to your Texas address via mail forwarding. Or you can do what countless U.S. residents do to find more affordable medications of all kinds: Cross the border into Mexico. There you can buy misoprostol, an ulcer pill used as part of the standard two-drug medication abortion protocol that is about 80 percent effective on its own in the first trimester. You can rest assured that the Mexican Supreme Court last week declared that abortion is no longer a crime in that country. You can take the pills at home, like you would after a clinic visit, and in the rare event that you have a complication, your symptoms will be undetectable as anything other than a miscarriage.

Options like those listed above do bring legal risks, but only a tiny fraction of the tens if not hundreds of thousands of people who have managed their own abortions in the United States have faced criminal consequences. The number of people arrested for ending a pregnancy or helping someone else to do so is in the dozens, according to unpublished data cited by Farah Diaz-Tello, senior counsel for the legal advocacy group If/When/How. (The group’s last published report put the number at 21 since 2000.) Senate Bill 8, the law in Texas that allows any private citizen to sue those who aid or abet in an abortion, does not apply to those who manage their own.

While S.B. 8 has succeeded in shutting down almost all abortions in Texas clinics, it has led to a surge in awareness of strategies for self-managing abortion that are all-but-imperceptible to anyone trying to enforce the law. Aid Access saw a spike in requests for services for about a week beginning on August 31, the day before the law took effect, a provider told me. Plan C, a group that directs people to information about how to get abortion pills, saw visits to its website increase about 50-fold, from about 500 a day in early August to more than 25,000 on September 1, according to co-founder Elisa Wells. When Instagram shut down Plan C’s account, it only increased the group’s profile.