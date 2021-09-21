The Biden Doctrine Is Not the Trump Doctrine. But What Is It, Exactly?

But there is, in both cases, a kernel of truth. The Biden administration was savaged for failing to communicate and coordinate with European allies on the withdrawal; similarly, the U.S. did not give France an advance warning that it would be replacing it as Australia’s go-to nuclear sub manufacturer. These communication problems could be chalked up to incompetence, a defining characteristic of the Trump era.



If Biden’s speech at the U.N. had one theme, it was simple: I am not Donald Trump. It was a paean to cooperation, hardly the stuff of America First. “Our own success is bound up with others succeeding,” Biden said, noting that the biggest challenges of our time—climate change, authoritarianism, terrorism—require a world united around shared goals. “Our security, our prosperity, and our very freedoms are interconnected, in my view, as never before,” he continued. “And so, I believe we must work together as never before.”



It was exactly the kind of speech Biden might have given on the campaign trail—an outline for the U.S. moving from “a period of relentless war” to “a period of relentless diplomacy.” Moreover, it was a direct callback to the diplomatic approach of the Obama era, up to and including a call to return to that presidency’s Iran nuclear deal. (That the U.S. pulled out of that arrangement under Trump was not mentioned.) Nothing in Biden’s oration deviated too much from standard Democratic Party foreign policy fare: global cooperation, the downplaying of geopolitical conflict, with some dialed-down tough talk for China, strong rhetoric on the need to protect and advance democracy. Compared to Trump’s first address to the U.N., a borderline insane rant, it was downright banal.

