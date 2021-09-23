Mitch McConnell Is Getting Away With a Dangerous Debt Ceiling Gambit

In the past, one might have expected McConnell—as I did earlier this year—to mask his decision to threaten America with a debt ceiling breach in ideological terms, fearmongering about the size of the deficit and Democratic spending plans as an excuse not to vote in favor of raising the debt ceiling. This would certainly be in keeping with McConnell’s long-standing approach to Washington politics. But these perennial debt ceiling events have always invited lawmakers to be cynical. Raising the debt ceiling may sound like Congress is giving itself permission to spend new money, but in reality, it only reflects a commitment to make good on past spending to which Congress has already agreed—such as the massive corporate tax cut McConnell helped shepherd through the Senate four years ago. The confusion over this fact has always permitted lawmakers to indulge themselves in some deficit-hawk kayfabe, in which various members grandstand about spending. In the end, the votes to avert destruction are always there. In fact, Mitch McConnell once said that he had a duty to the country to be one of those votes.



But McConnell is playing a different game entirely now, and crafting new rules on the fly. “Let me make it perfectly clear. The country must never default. The debt ceiling will need to be raised. But who does that depends on who the American people elect,” McConnell told Punchbowl News. This is a novel and bizarre approach to the American political system. In McConnell’s version of things, because the Democrats occupy the White House and have razor-thin majorities in the House and Senate, they are solely responsible for finding the votes to raise the debt ceiling, as if that was somehow the will of the people, who now—by McConnell’s reckoning—should pay an economic price for not electing more Democratic senators.

This is all patently absurd, but McConnell is getting away with it because his strategy is based, correctly, on the fecklessness of Democrats and the internecine fracas over what parts of the Biden agenda, in the form of an infrastructure bill and a budget reconciliation package, get passed. By withholding GOP support, McConnell would force Democrats to raise the debt ceiling via budget reconciliation, the same process they’ll need to pass their $3.5 trillion spending bill. Democrats already face a difficult challenge keeping moderates and progressives on board with both bills; if a must-pass debt ceiling rise to avoid default gets rammed into the mess, the already fragile Democratic coalition could split further.

