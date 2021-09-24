Donald Trump Is in Full Freak-Out Mode Over the January 6 Commission

From its inception, a persistent question hanging over the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol has been how far it would try to go and how successful it would be. The idea of the committee was for it to be bipartisan. Most Republicans hated that. The idea was for the committee to investigate the goings-on of Donald Trump and his allies throughout the day. Trump and his allies hated that. It wasn’t clear whether telecom companies would go along with a demand to hand over records. The committee made the demand anyway. And now, the committee’s latest dramatic moves make clear how aggressive it plans to be—and how hard Donald Trump will fight it.

“The committee is very quickly moving to narrow in on the most important question: Trump’s exact actions in and around January 6,” said Norm Eisen, who served as the co-counsel on the House Judiciary Committee during Trump’s first impeachment trial. “They’re hitting people from the White House chief of staff on down, in and outside of the White House, who have critical information.” He continued: “In Watergate, the question was what did the president know and when did he know it. Here, the question is what did the president do and when did he do it?”

Three recent moves have raised the stakes. First and most notably, on Thursday night, the committee issued its first round of subpoenas directed at four close associates of Donald Trump and prominent figures in his administration: former chief strategist Steve Bannon; former chief of staff Mark Meadows; former deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino; and Kash Patel, who was a chief of staff to acting Secretary of Defense Christopher C. Miller in the administration’s waning days. That same night, Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin, a committee member, told Rachel Maddow that more subpoenas would be on the way.