The Domestic Workers Left Out of the Pandemic Recovery

Roxana, who is undocumented, was desperate for news about Covid-19 and immigration issues. NDWA’s page and the chatbot, she told me, made her feel important. “They gave us life, you know?” Roxana said. “I felt that we do have a say in this place, that we were not as invisible.”

Despite being run by bots, the surveys were designed as “a form of care,” not just a polling device, said Paulina Lopez, the only economist at NDWA and the one who processes and analyzes the survey data each week. “We want to make sure that workers really experience this as someone checking in with them,” Lopez said. “And them knowing that there’s someone out there that cares about how they’re doing and that knows that things are hard right now.” At the end of each survey, the bot shares links to relevant resources, such as how to apply for food stamps, where to find food banks, or the latest information on eviction moratoriums.

Early survey results confirmed an urgent need for cash payments for domestic workers who were struggling to cover their most basic needs, and mostly cut out of government relief programs. The NDWA ended up raising more than $30 million, which it distributed in payments to workers like Roxana, who got $400 in June of 2020. She invested the money in making tamales and selling them on the street—an idea she’d gotten from the Alianza Facebook page. A few weeks later, she got another $200. That cash—$600 in total—was the only help she got during the pandemic. She never dared to apply for government support because of her immigration status. “I was afraid that it might harm me later on,” she said.

Domestic workers aren’t always thought of as gig workers, though in practice, that’s what many of them are, bouncing from house to house over the week, or day, without fixed employers, and increasingly, dependent on apps and their mysterious algorithms for scheduling and getting paid. Palak Shah, the founder of NDWA Labs and its current director of Social Innovations, believes that the pandemic has made the connection with tech-mediated gig work more obvious for many people. “A lot of work is starting to look like the way domestic work has always looked,” Shah said.

