When Bad Weather and Bad Landlords Collide

Mathis and Wilson had reason to worry before this summer of storms. They had long complained of deferred maintenance and pest problems in their building; in fact, Wilson had documented shoddy repairs to the roof in a court petition against her landlord, Lewis Barbanel, back in February. Barbanel is on the New York City public advocate’s worst landlords list—as of October 5, the city had logged 156 open violations for Mathis’s and Wilson’s buildings on Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn. Beyond water leaks and mold, the city has found mice and roach infestations, a lack of heat in some units, and other dangerous structural conditions. In July, a tenant of one of Barbanel’s buildings had her ceiling collapse on top of her. (In an email, a representative for Barbanel’s management company, Christopher Sciocchetti, called the “worst landlords” list “a purely political act,” based on outdated data, and said that there was “no history of deferred maintenance.” All open violations had been addressed, he said, but the buildings needed to be inspected before they could be removed from the record.)

Sciocchetti claimed the company made timely repairs before and after this summer’s floods, but Mathis said that while Barbanel did send a crew to her place, they initially plastered over mold rather than fully removing it. They have yet to return to finish patching up.

Talk of disaster recovery and climate resilience has largely focused on homeowners—on the asset value of their properties, their ability to retrofit their homes in preparation for extreme weather, or their decision to relocate following a disaster. Tenants are left out of this conversation, though they are even more vulnerable because they don’t have the power to make decisions about buildings they live in. Enforcement mechanisms to get landlords to make repairs can be slow or lacking. This problem is not unique to New York City or to storm damage—in a place with life-threatening heat like Arizona, tenants struggle to get landlords to keep their air conditioners running, even though the state deems it an essential service that property owners must provide.