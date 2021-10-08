Nobody Gives a Rat’s Ass Whether the Debt Ceiling Gets Folded Into Reconciliation

McConnell’s strategy failed because people were starting to notice that the Republicans were playing Russian roulette with the economy. If the debt ceiling weren’t lifted, the Treasury would default on the various bonds, notes, and bills that it must float to cover the nation’s bills. Taxes aren’t sufficient to cover those bills because the budget has been in deficit for 20 years, through Democratic and Republican administrations alike. (The last president to balance the budget was a Democrat, Bill Clinton; under Donald Trump, the deficit topped out north of $3 trillion, more than three times Barack Obama’s worst deficits in the aftermath of the 2008 financial meltdown.) If the Treasury defaulted on its financial obligations, the U.S. economy would go into free-fall. In the absolute best-case scenario, there would be a recession.

McConnell was trying, through intransigence, to communicate that the debt ceiling showed that Democrats were bankrupting the country with their wild spending. In fact, as TNR’s Grace Segers has pointed out, most of the debt that necessitated the debt-ceiling increase was incurred by Republicans, not Democrats—through Trump’s insane multitrillion-dollar tax cuts in 2017 and through Covid relief that President Donald Trump signed into law in 2020 and 2021. But the larger point was that the money was spent already. Now it was simply a matter of paying the bills, and McConnell was behaving like a deadbeat.

A lot of news outlets failed to make this sufficiently clear because they didn’t want to look like they were taking sides. But the point got through anyway. It got through especially to Wall Street, which had a very jittery past week, which in turn made Republicans jittery, too. The GOP sometimes pretends that it’s anti-corporate, but the party remains infinitely more beholden to banks and corporations than the Democrats. Consequently, just as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was preparing a vote to put Republicans on record, yet again, against raising the debt ceiling, McConnell offered Schumer some alternatives, of which the most appetizing was a lifting of the debt ceiling by $480 billion, which is expected to keep the Treasury solvent until December 3, at which time it will have to be lifted again. Enough Republicans will likely follow McConnell’s lead to enable the temporary measure’s swift passage.