Katie Couric’s Unforgivable Lie of Omission

None of this lets Couric off the hook, however. Ginsburg certainly wasn’t dead in 2016; nor was the memefied squee cult that arose around the so-called “Notorious RBG” to consume the ubiquitous branded merch with her face stamped all over it. All of that hero worship served a political end, and a deeply pernicious one at that: In retrospect, Ginsburg’s refusal to retire back when Democrats still held the Senate (and Ginsburg herself was a two-time cancer survivor pushing 80) may well have been at least partially a response to her newfound liberal celebrity—and the fawning biography, children’s books, and feature documentary that came with it. If not, the hagiography—in which Couric was an admitted participant!—certainly warped the public’s understanding of RBG as a full political actor, which Supreme Court justices undeniably are.

The clips that Couric shielded from public view are relevant here: Ginsburg may indeed have ruled on the side of lawful protesters, but as the Marshall Project noted, her record on police powers and criminal justice was far more mixed. And however one might feel about how her personal opinions may or may not have bled into her interpretations of the law, the public’s right to know what one of the single most powerful government officials says to a journalist about one of the most consequential issues in American life exists in its own right.*

This is not merely an issue of Ginsburg’s personal opinions and the extent to which they upset people. Couric concealed information about a far more important matter than Ginsburg’s legacy: the nature of the Supreme Court and the federal judiciary itself. What does it say about an institution that its ballyhooed liberal standard-bearer—whose lifetime appointment makes her democratically accountable to no one—casually denounces protests against racist state violence? And what does it say about the media and our political culture writ large that an individual justice was so revered that a major journalist suppressed her actual words to preserve her status as a legendary icon of the resistance? Nothing good, I suspect. But that’s for the public to decide. Couric should have allowed it to do so.