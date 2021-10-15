Katie Couric’s Unforgivable Lie of Omission

Back in 2016, prominent television journalist Katie Couric scored herself a lengthy and exclusive sit-down with then-Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The interview, conducted when the former news anchor was working for Yahoo News, yielded a 29-minute video and web feature, covering topics ranging from the Justice’s refusal to retire, to her fabled friendship with former Justice Antonin Scalia, to the state of national politics. But it was the segment on race that received the most attention. Specifically, Ginsburg’s dismissal of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s protests against the extralegal police killings of black men as “dumb and disrespectful,” which prompted such a hue and cry at the time that the then 83-year-old Justice was compelled to offer a meek apology.

But according to Couric’s upcoming memoir, that wasn’t exactly the end of the story—and now she is rightly under fire. Couric apparently pulled the rest of Ginsburg’s answer, in which she expressed her disapproval of athletes “taking the knee,” from the final cut of the interview—an apparent effort by the self-proclaimed “big RBG fan” to protect the aging justice from harsh pushback. It’s an ethical failure so gobsmacking that it’s tough to understand why Couric would disclose it at all, let alone do so as advance publicity for a forthcoming autobiography. What’s even more absurd is the way she is framing this anecdote as some tough professional call she had to make. It was anything but: Withholding this footage was an obvious, almost canonical lapse in journalistic ethics—and a profound betrayal of the public.

The comments that Couric surreptitiously axed were arguably more incendiary—and more racist—than the ones that survived the friendly editing process: Ginsburg apparently said that Kaepernick and his allies showed “contempt for a government that has made it possible for their parents and grandparents to live a decent life, which they probably could not have lived in the places they came from…as they become older they realize that this was useful folly. And that’s why education is so important.”