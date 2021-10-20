Want to Understand the Labor Shortage? Ask a Shrink.

The previous high was in April 2020, when everybody was quitting their job because a deadly pandemic had just begun, which of course made perfect sense. It makes less obvious sense now that the threat is lower, but consider the Covid seesaw since the start of this year. In a rough mirror image of the Morning Consult poll, new Covid cases dropped through February, then climbed to their highest point since the pandemic began in early May, then dropped by late June to their low February level, then shot up again through August. Just looking at the chart makes me want to say, “Screw this.” (Since August, new cases have been dropping. Let’s hope they continue to drop.)

The quits rate typically measures workers’ confidence. It’s an index of how much crap workers are willing to put up with from the boss. In normal times, that reading is “an unbelievable amount of crap” (pardon my technical jargon), in large part because fully 93.7 percent of private-sector workers don’t belong to a union. In flush times, the reading is “only a medium amount of crap” or even “very little crap at all.” That’s because so many jobs are available that you can quit your job with reasonable confidence that you’ll find another one quickly. Maybe you have one already.

The riddle here is that we have a high quits rate, yet these are not especially good times. On the one hand, there are a lot of job openings: 10.4 million on the last business day of August, down from 11.1 million in July but still very high. (July’s 11.1 million was the most job openings since December 2000.) Come and get ’em! But not a lot of people want ’em, and you can’t say it’s because everybody’s got a job already. The unemployment rate in August was 5.2 percent, which is much higher than in February 2020, when the economy was still humming. The unemployment rate in February 2020 was a mere 3.5 percent. That should have left workers feeling much more emboldened to tell the boss, “Take this job and shove it.” But they weren’t; the quits rate in February 2020 was much lower (2.3 percent) than it was in August.